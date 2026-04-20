Morning Digest: Neighbors worried about speeding on their Shaker Heights street

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Monday, April 20th, and here is what you need to know.

Neighbors worried about speeding on their Shaker Heights street

A viewer tip is leading us to check our Shelburne Rd. in Shaker Heights where people say close calls are happening repeatedly. Neighbors say speeding, blind curves and risky passing are a dangerous mix down what’s supposed to be a quiet neighborhood street. Just last week, a car hit a tree before flipping and landing upside down. Police tell us that most recent crash on Shelburne Road involved a driver under the influence. They say they’re stepping up enforcement through early May and adding speed detection signs.

9-year-old child killed after being struck by SUV in Green

There will be counselors and therapists at green elementary school to support students and staff after the death of a 9-year-old boy who was hit and killed by a car on Friday. The Summit County Sheriff's Office said a man was driving on Peachwood way when the boy ran out into the road. He died at the hospital. J. Harlen Rife-- the pastor at Greensburg United Methodist Church-- shared the boy was his son. On Sunday evening, the community came together to remember him. The sheriff's office said speed and impairment do not appear to be a factor in the incident. The family is asking that donations be made to "blessings in a backpack in his honor.

New traffic pattern begins today on I-90 EB on west side of Cleveland

Starting today, drivers traveling eastbound will encounter something a little different along Interstate 90. Contraflow lanes are coming to I-90's eastbound side between Wagar Road and West 73rd Street. These are lanes that allow eastbound traffic to travel on the westbound side of the road as crews continue to work on the interstate. Those wishing to continue on I-90 east will need to keep to the left two lanes when driving through the contraflow lanes. If you need to use any of the exits between Wagar Road and West 73rd Street, you'll need to keep to the right two lanes when you approach the contraflow lanes.

Making sacrifices to afford gas prices

Since those major spikes when the War In Iran first broke out -- you've likely been keeping a closer tab on your budget. If we were to see prices at the pump soar again, what sacrifices would you make to offset the cost of filling up your tank? A recent survey from "Advance America" finds more than 4 in 10 consumers would cut back on eating out with 3 in 10 saying travel and leisure would be scaled back. In Ohio, 40-percent of people surveyed said they would drive less. With half of those saying they would combine trips or plan routes more carefully.

Cavs face raptors in game 2 tonight

Tonight, the Cleveland Cavaliers will look to start the playoffs with two straight wins against the Raptors. The Cavs took game one on Saturday -- taking down Toronto, 126 to 113. Tonight's tip off between the Cavs and raptors is at 7 p.m. Every fan attending will get a free t-shirt and rally towel.

MGM Northfield Park Racino closing today for ownership change

MGM Northfield Park Racino is closing today for a couple of days before reopening under new management. The casino will reopen on Wednesday. Once it reopens, you will not be able to use your MGM rewards and benefits at the location. When it reopens, it will be called Northfield Park Racino.

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