Morning Digest: New brewery opening today in Lakewood in former historic church

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Thursday, April 16th, and here is what you need to know.

New brewery opening today in Lakewood in former historic church

Lakewood’s Birdtown Brewing is opening today in a 100-year-old church building. The new brewery is housed in the former St. Gregory The Theologian Byzantine Catholic Church. It served Birdtown’s Eastern European Catholic community for nearly 100 years. It closed in 2011. In 2014, the building was sold, and plans for Birdtown Brewing came along. Twelve years later, the concept will finally open to customers today. The brewery will also feature a pizza menu by Geraci's. Your Cuyahoga County reporter Mike Holden will be live inside the new space to give you a first-look at transformation of a historic Lakewood landmark into a new kind of gathering place.

Cleveland brewery expanding to Lorain County

A Cleveland-based brewery is expanding West. Collision Bend brewing company is opening a brewpub. It'll be part of the Lorain Ohio Kartplex. Last July, Good Morning Cleveland anchor Tiffany Tarpley gave you a behind-the-scenes look at the motorsports entertainment complex when it was being built. Today, construction of the brewpub is underway. Collision Bend's operating partner, Michael Grano, gave Tiffany a tour of the new space. The brewpub will also feature a circular bar with racing simulators around it. Collision bend's Lorain location is expected to open this summer.

Stark County TRACE team helps crypto scam victims get their money back

Law enforcement in Stark County have created a task force to fight cryptocurrency fraud and help scam victims get their money back. Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank talked to the TRACE team (Technology, Response, and Crypto Enforcement). It includes representatives from the Stark County Sheriff's Office and the Jackson Township Police Department. The team uses specialized technology to track and recover stolen funds.

Golf ball sized hail damages numerous cars in Cuyahoga County

Golf ball-sized hail swept through Cuyahoga County Wednesday night, shattering several windshields and damaging homes. News 5 crews drove through Solon and Bedford for a few hours. In Bedford, there was an apartment complex awning that blew off, as well as downed trees and flooding. Fifteen minutes down the road in Solon, lots of damaged vehicles could be seen.

If you drive on I-90 into downtown Cleveland, be prepared for more construction. ODOT broke ground yesterday on a $328 million Innerbelt Central Interchange Project. Crews will replace nearly 60-year-old infrastructure -- that includes several bridges as well as the pavement on I-90 between East 9th and Carnegie. The project is expected to be finished in 2032.

Elyria teachers receive classroom supplies

Budget cuts are coming to Elyria City Schools and teachers will be impacted. Good Morning Cleveland anchor Tiffany Tarpley covers Lorain County and the United Way reached out to her about efforts to support educators. She visited Westwood and Northwood Middle Schools in Elyria yesterday morning as volunteers from the United Way and Walmart dropped off school supply kits. Walmart's Elyria store donated items like pens, pencils, paper towels and tissues to help teachers restock their classrooms. Next week, the Elyria Board of Education is expected to vote on staffing cuts related to a $9 million budget reduction plan.

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

Today As It Happened

Your forecast

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.