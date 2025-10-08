MORNING DIGEST: New developments on the repeated power outages plaguing Lakewood and Barberton

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Wednesday, October 8th and here is what you need to know.

Today on GMC

Lakewood and Barberton power outage update

This morning, we have an update on the repeated power outages plaguing residents in Lakewood and Barberton. Both cities have now filed a joint motion to intervene in a case regarding reliability standards for FirstEnergy Corp. that is currently before the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio. By intervening in the case, Lakewood's mayor tells us they hope to gain a seat at the table to ensure residents all have a consistent supply of power.

Man killed after car crashes into building

One man is dead after his car crashed into the front of a building on Cleveland's east side.

It happened around 1:50 a.m. on Superior Avenue near East 110th St.

Cleveland EMS tells us a 25-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shutdown impacts will soon hit

The longer this shutdown goes on the more pain will be felt across the country. For instance, paychecks are anticipated soon by federal workers and the military. Airports are being impacted. Meanwhile, the White House has announced new tariff revenues will be used to keep some programs -- like WIC -- going. Economists tell us that a recession could be triggered during a prolonged shutdown.

Laketran helping Mentor schools with bus routes

This morning, we’re following through on a story we brought to you as breaking news last week. Last Tuesday, Mentor Public Schools canceled classes because of a bus driver shortage. Five drivers were absent on top of two unfilled positions. So there weren’t enough people to cover all the routes. Now Laketran is stepping in to prevent another closure from happening.

Fall at Mapleside Farms

Mapleside Farms in Brunswick has a full schedule of Fall events with something for everyone. From specially themed weekends, to a pumpkin village, fresh bakery and apples and a giant corn maze. Meteorologist Trent Magill is live this morning with a preview of all the fun you can have a Mapleside this fall.

