Morning Digest: New flood basin completed in Parma

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Thursday, June 18, and here is what you need to know.

New flood basin completed in Parma

A new stormwater basin in Parma is bringing relief to residents who have dealt with years of flooding and expensive property damage. The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District completed the new Baldwin Creek Dell Haven Basin, a $6 million project located behind Holy Family Parish. The basin can hold nearly seven million gallons of runoff water during heavy rain. Officials say the project will stop water from flooding streets and basements near York and Pleasant Valley roads. The basin will remain dry and serve as green space most of the time. The city and sewer district already purchased more than a dozen flood-prone homes to make room for the project. They are now looking at buying more properties along West Pleasant Valley Road.

Flock cameras help police nab robbery suspect in North Olmsted

A license plate reader camera helped North Olmsted police locate and arrest an aggravated robbery suspect in less than three minutes. A Flock camera system flagged a stolen Volkswagen Jetta that had been taken during an aggravated robbery in Cleveland. Officers found the car parked outside a store and waited for three people to exit the store and get inside the vehicle. When the driver attempted to flee, officers blocked the car with their cruisers, stopping a chase before it could start. Officers arrested 28-year-old DeShawn Owens. Two of his younger brothers were also in the car. Police released the boys without charges. North Olmsted Police Lt. Matt Beck said the technology proved its value in the case. North Olmsted Police turned Owens over to Cleveland Police. He is charged with aggravated robbery and was issued a $50,000 bond. Additional charges could be added when the case goes to a grand jury.

ODOT to close I-90 eastbound ramp to East 9th Street starting June 29

Drivers in Cleveland will need to find an alternate route starting later this month as the Ohio Department of Transportation closes a major interstate ramp. ODOT will close the I-90 eastbound to East 9th Street exit ramp on Monday, June 29. The closure is part of ODOT's I-90 Central Interchange Project and will last until October. Crews are closing the ramp to reconfigure the area and make space for a new I-90 west to I-77 south ramp bridge. During the closure, drivers will need to exit at Ontario and take Carnegie Avenue to East 9th Street.

Playhouse Square inches closer to becoming Ohio's newest DORA

The public has a chance to weigh in today on a proposal that would make Playhouse Square Ohio's newest Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area. Cleveland City Council's Safety Committee approved an ordinance Wednesday to allow the designation. Under the proposal, people could walk around the theater district with alcoholic drinks purchased from participating businesses during certain events. The proposal now goes to the Development and Planning Committee. A public meeting is set for 4 p.m. today at the Idea Center on Euclid Avenue.

Land swap that could reshape Dogwood Pool's future

North Canton's Dogwood Pool has been a summer staple for generations, but city leaders say the aging facility is at a crossroads — and a potential land swap with North Canton City Schools could reshape its future. Keeping the pool operational is costing the city hundreds of thousands of dollars in maintenance every season. City officials say a complete rebuild is necessary for the pool to last long-term, and that rebuild would cost millions of dollars regardless of where it happens. To plan for the future, city leaders are considering a land swap with North Canton City Schools. The deal would trade the existing Dogwood Pool site for the former middle school and Orchard Hill School sites, giving the city more than 20 acres of land — a blank slate for a pool rebuild and additional development. The school district, meanwhile, is interested in widening 7th Street to help ease traffic in the neighborhood. The possibility of closing and relocating the pool has sparked strong reactions from the community. Dozens of residents showed up to this week's North Canton City Council meeting to speak about Dogwood Pool's future. City leaders stress no decisions have been made about a new pool build or what other development might look like as part of the land swap. Residents who want to weigh in can attend the next North Canton City Council meeting on Monday, June 22 at 7 p.m. at the North Canton Civic Center on West Maple Street. The school board is planning to vote on the swap on July 15.

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Traffic impact

The right lanes on I-490 eastbound underneath I-77 will close tomorrow through August. Traffic coming from I-71 or State Route 176 and headed toward the Opportunity Corridor will be detoured to I-77 north to Woodland Avenue to Kinsman Road.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.