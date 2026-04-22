Morning Digest: New Petition calls for metal detectors in every Parma School

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Wednesday, April 22nd, and here is what you need to know.

New Petition calls for metal detectors in every Parma School

Parents are calling for safety changes after a student fatally shot herself inside Valley Forge High School’s cafeteria. Matthew Myers is a parent in the district who has started a petition calling for metal detectors in every Parma City School. Myers believes they could help prevent future tragedies. He says the proposal has sparked intense debate. The school board has a meeting Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Normandy High School auditorium.

Should you buy a hail damaged vehicle?

In the wake of an intense hailstorm last week, dealerships in the Solon and Bedford area are preparing a "hail sale" with steeply discounted vehicles. For shoppers, this could create an unusual market moment, with discounted inventory expected to hit the lot once repairs are complete. Those vehicles will require buyers to sign disclosure waivers acknowledging the prior hail damage. We talked to an insurance agent about things to consider if you’re looking to buy one of those vehicles.

Ohio Turnpike releases names of trucking companies with millions in unpaid tolls

The Ohio Turnpike is now publicly identifying hundreds of commercial trucking companies it says have not paid their tolls, with some owing tens of thousands of dollars and a few cases exceeding $100,000. According to the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission, 315 trucking companies across 26 states owe more than $5.2 million in unpaid tolls since April 2024. The commission says it does not believe it is fair for companies to continue ignoring invoices and passing through tolls without an E-ZPass transponder.

Elyria City Schools set to finalize reduction plan

We told you earlier this year when Elyria City Schools approved a $9 million dollar budget reduction plan. That includes cuts to staff and school programs.The final part of that resolution is expected tonight. The plan calls for cutting about 45 teachers and paraprofessionals at all grade levels. Superintendent Ann Schloss says There will also be some adjustments coming to classes and programs.

Tick season starting early here in Ohio

Spring is here, and that also means tick season is back. Healthcare experts say they're already seeing high tick activity this year. Conditions like a milder winter, warmer temperatures, and increased precipitation help support tick survival. And that means tick season will last longer this year. So if you're going to be spending a lot of time outside, doctors recommend you wear long clothes, and do regular checks to see if you've been bit. If you remove a tick, be on the lookout for any symptoms like rash, fever, chills, and muscle pain. And if you do get sick, see a doctor, and make sure to tell them you found a tick.

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