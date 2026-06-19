MORNING DIGEST: New speed data website launched in North Canton

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's June 19, and here is what you need to know.

New speed data website launched in North Canton

The website allows residents to access speed data collected by the police department. The information is a part of the city's Drive Safe North Canton initiative.

North Canton Police Department launches new speed data website

10 years since Cavs won NBA Championship

Today marks the 10-year anniversary of the Cavs winning the NBA Championship and we're taking a look back at Cleveland's celebration.

'Let's relive history together.'

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