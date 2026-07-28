Morning Digest: North Royalton city buildings reopen with new security after building commissioner's killing

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Tuesday, July 28, and here is what you need to know.

North Royalton city buildings reopen with new security after building commissioner's killing

North Royalton city buildings are reopening Tuesday with new security measures following the shooting death of Building Commissioner David Smerek. Edward Biesiada shot and killed Smerek three times on the job last Friday, investigators say. Court documents show Smerek had recently cited Biesiada for building code violations. Biesiada remains locked up on a $15 million bond. An armed police officer will now guard the building department as staff return to work. City leaders say they will continue to review security protocols city-wide. 1,000 people gathered Monday night to honor Smerek's life. His son said the community's support brings comfort. We will keep following these safety measures as employees return to work.

16-Year-Old faces murder charges in fatal shooting of grandfather in Lorain

A 16-year-old is facing murder charges in Lorain after he fatally shot his grandfather, Robert Lewis, 67, according to police. Officers responded to a reported shooting just before 8:00 a.m. Saturday at a home on G Street. They found Lewis in his bed dead from a gunshot wound to the head. The 16-year-old is being held in the Lorain County Detention Home.

American Red Cross Declares National Blood Crisis, urges donations

The American Red Cross has just declared a national blood crisis for only the second time in its history. All blood types are needed, but the Red Cross said its especially in need of Type O blood. If you donate before the end of the month, you can receive a movie ticket credit from Fandango, and next month you can get a $20 gift card from Amazon. You can book an appointment online HERE.

Tallmadge City Schools to cut several bus routes ahead of school year

Some students who are enrolled in Tallmadge City Schools will be without a bus route for the upcoming school year. The district said it's cutting transportation for high schoolers and some younger students, and there is a potential for more routes to be cut. Your transportation reporter Caitlin Hunt will be live this morning to explain why so many cuts are happening.

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