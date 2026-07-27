Morning Digest: Introducing the Power of 5 regions, hyper-local weather for Northeast Ohio

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Monday, July 27, and here is what you need to know.

Introducing the Power of 5 regions, hyper-local weather for Northeast Ohio

News 5 has launched the Power of 5 Regions. We've divided Northeast Ohio into five unique weather regions so we can deliver hyper-local forecasts that are closer to your community and more useful for you. We've always provided a forecast for the entire area while highlighting specific weather patterns, but now we have another tool — another way to highlight our unique weather. Northeast Ohio doesn't experience the same weather everywhere. Our new approach recognizes those differences and places greater emphasis on the forecast where you live. Whether you're in the Cleveland Metro, near Akron-Canton, in the Snowbelt, west of I-71, or farther south, you'll see weather information that's more relevant to your day.

North Royalton to Hold Vigil Tonight for Building Commissioner Killed in Shooting

Tonight, the city of North Royalton is coming together to host a vigil for the city's building commissioner, David Smerek, who died on Friday. According to police, a person has been arrested in what has been described as an act of gun violence. The city says its service building ,including the splash pad, will be closed today. The vigil will begin at 7:00 p.m. at St. Albert the Great Parish.

Victim Identified in Fatal Put-in-Bay Bar Shooting

The person who was killed outside of a popular bar at Put-in-Bay has been identified as Robert Rusell, 39. His family says he and his wife were celebrating his birthday when the incident happened. According to police, the shooter is Colton Smith, 21.

West 140th Street Ramp to I-90 Eastbound Closes Today for ODOT Project

Starting today, the West 140th Street to Interstate 90 eastbound ramp will be closed today. The closure is part of an Ohio Department of Transportation rehabilitation project. Your transportation reporter Caitlin Hunt will be live to discuss other alternative routes for you to take.

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Your forecast

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact

In Wayne County, the Ohio Department of Transportation will close the intersection of State Route 94, State Route 585, and State Route 604. Crews will build a single lane roundabout in its place. The roundabout should be complete in October.

In the meantime, drivers taking State Route 585 or State Route 604 will be detoured to State Route 57 north to I-76 east to State Route 94 south to State Route 585 and reverse. Drivers on State Route 94 will be detoured to U.S. 30 west to State Route 57 north to I-76 east to State Route 94 and reverse.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.