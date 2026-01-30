Morning Digest: Northeast Ohio daycare owners say funding changes could force closures

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's January 30, 2026, and here is what you need to know.

Northeast Ohio daycare owners say funding changes could force closures

Daycare providers in Northeast Ohio are frustrated over changes to publicly funded childcare in the state. “In the 13 years I’ve been open, this is the first time I felt like I may not make it another year,” said Jump at the Sun Early Learning Center Owner Tamika Bonilla. “I don’t know how I’m going to be able to pay my staff, I don’t know how I’m going to be able to provide for the families.” Bonilla said she keeps in touch with daycare owners in Lorain who feel the same way. She reached out to News 5’s Tiffany Tarpley to discuss the recent changes. Seven providers showed up to voice their concerns.

Delivery drivers dealing with the extreme cold

While many of us are staying inside to escape this brutal winter, thousands of delivery drivers are still out there navigating snowy and icy roads and sidewalks, getting packages where they need to go. Loading up his van in frigid temps, drivers like Aaron Schuster are trained and prepared for winter weather. Aaron's route takes him down snow-covered residential side streets. And getting up to doorsteps and mailboxes can be extra challenging.

Fun things to do to beat the cold

These frigid temperatures have many people looking for some fun things to do indoors to stay warm. Well, you’re in luck. The Great Big Home and Garden Show kicks off today at the I-X Center.There’s also several hot yoga studios across Northeast Ohio that have classes in the mornings and at nights. Or you could try an indoor golf simulator facility. Our Maya Lockett will be live at Pin High in Bay Village to show us all the different things you can try out.

Nationwide protests planned over ICE Killings

Despite the bitter cold, a large protest ICE is still planned for today at 2 p.m. at Public Square. It's one of many planned across the country. Organizers are dubbing it a "national shutdown" calling for people across the country to not work, not show up for school and not to shop today. This comes after the shooting deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minnesota by Federal Agents. Many downtown businesses have been posting on social media that they will be open. But some are planning on donating their proceeds to different causes, or keeping their doors open to protesters.

Cleveland auto shop offering free winter safety inspections

A Cleveland auto shop is offering free winter safety inspections as ice, salt, and snow take a toll on vehicles. Ezhen Lehetsky, owner of Great Lakes Victory Auto Shop on Brookpark Road, said drivers can get visual safety checks of critical systems and warning light assessments at no cost.

February 1st is change your password day

When is the last time you changed the passwords of your online accounts? If you don’t remember, it’s time to do it. Sunday is ‘National Change Your Password Day’.A Strong password is the first line of defense in protecting sensitive information from criminals.

