Morning Digest: New observation deck coming to Mentor Lagoons this fall

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Tuesday, August 25, and here is what you need to know.

New observation deck coming to Mentor Lagoons this fall

A new observation deck is under construction at the Mentor Lagoons Nature Preserve in northeast Ohio. The city of Mentor says the preserve already draws about 220,000 visitors each year for hiking, kayaking, and bird watching. The new observation deck is expected to be finished in early fall. Once complete, the deck will offer a new way to spot some of the 260 bird species identified in the Mentor Marsh.

Let's Talk event in Mentor

Hey Mentor -- let's talk! Today, we're taking our Let's Talk event to Lake County. Meteorologist Trent Magill will kick things off this morning live from Mentor Lagoons here on Good Morning Cleveland. This afternoon, News 5 anchor Katie Ussin along with your other Lake County reporter, anchor Tracy Carloss, and Power of 5 meteorologist Katie McGraw will all be at Mentor Rocks. We'll be at the Mentor Civic Amphitheater from 4 to 6:30, and we want to know what's happening in your neighborhoods, so stop on by to say hello!

Northeast Ohio schools face bus driver shortage as classes resume

School is back in session for students throughout Northeast Ohio. In the past, some districts have made cuts to bus routes because of staffing and budget issues. Your transportation reporter Caitlin Hunt will be live this morning to share more details on the bus shortage.

Browns name Deshaun Watson starting quarterback

The quarterback competition is officially over. The Browns have named Deshaun Watson as their starting quarterback to begin the season. We hear from Browns head coach Todd Monken on why he chose Watson and get reaction from fans. The Browns begin their season against the Jaguars in Jacksonville on Sept. 13.

Chicken Salad Chick opens first Northeast Ohio location

Chicken Salad Chick is opening its first Northeast Ohio location today at the Westgate Shopping Center in Fairview Park, and a line has already formed outside the door. The first 100 guests will receive free chicken salad once a month for an entire year. The first person in line takes home an even bigger prize — free chicken salad once a week for a year. Barbie Siegel was that lucky first-in-line winner. The restaurant officially opens at 10 a.m.

Tentative agreement reached, Cleveland Public Library strike on hold

Workers at the Cleveland Public Library are still on the job this morning after a tentative deal was reached. The deal came just about 30 minutes before the strike was set to begin at noon on Monday. The union previously voted to reject the library's deal and authorize a strike. Now, the strike is on hold until the union approves the new agreement.

Vacant church fire on East 55th Street ruled arson

According to Cleveland fire investigators, the massive fire that destroyed a vacant church on East 55th Street has been ruled an arson. Investigators used a photo posted to social media as evidence. Fire officials say arrests could come in the next couple of days.

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