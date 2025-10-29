MORNING DIGEST: Ohio among top states for lottery scam losses

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Wednesday, October 29, and here is the latest on your news, weather and traffic.

Ohio among top states for lottery scam losses

Ohio ranks fourth nationwide for lottery and sweepstakes scams, with victims losing more than $35 million since 2020, according to a study by Vegas Insider. Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank spoke to Dave Grendzynski, a writer for Vegas Insider, about how criminals target lottery players. The biggest red flag is simple: if you never entered a drawing, you didn't win anything.

Ohio Supreme Court to hear challenge today to Columbia Gas rate hike

The Ohio Supreme Court will hear arguments today on a proposed increase to Columbia Gas of Ohio’s fixed monthly charges, a move that could affect residential utility bills statewide. The case, which affects hundreds of thousands of Columbia Gas of Ohio customers is an appeal filed by two consumer organizations: the Environmental Law & Policy Center and the Citizens’ Utility Board of Ohio. The groups are challenging an agreement approved by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, or PUCO, in January 2023. The settlement allows Columbia Gas to increase its total annual revenue by approximately $68.2 million. A point of contention is the provision that raises the fixed monthly customer charge—the basic fee customers pay regardless of how much gas they use—from $36.15 to $58 by 2027. The two consumer groups are also challenging the elimination of nearly all of Columbia Gas’s non-low-income energy efficiency programs, which previously offered rebates, weatherization assistance, and other tools to help residential customers lower their bills.

Leaf colors at their peak in Northeast Ohio

The time is now to check out the fall foliage across Northeast Ohio. The red, orange and yellow hues of the leaves are popping this week. Meteorologist Trent Magill will be live at Coe Lake in Berea with more on your fall foliage forecast. He'll look at how this year impacted the fall foliage and what to do after the leaves fall.

Buckle Up Phone Down Day

Today, Ohio will join several other states to mark Buckle Up Phone Down Day. This national effort aims to bring attention to two of the most common factors in deadly crashes each year. Drivers are challenged to buckle up everyone in their car and put their phones away while driving. According to the Ohio Department of Public Safety and Ohio Traffic Safety Office, a 2024 study showed the state’s seat belt compliance rate was only 85.2%, below the national average of 91.2%. In Ohio, it is illegal to use or hold a cell phone or electronic device in your hand, lap, or other parts of the body while driving on Ohio roads. If an officer sees a violation, they can pull you over.

How to save for this cold and flu season

It’s that time of year when the leaves change color – and respiratory viruses take hold. When it comes to stocking up on medications, we’re looking at what works, what’s nice to have around, and ways to save on cold and flu meds.

World Stroke Day

In recognition of World Stroke Day, the American Heart Association will join us live in studio this morning to talk about stroke awareness and prevention. They have introduced the F.A.S.T. Experience which is a mobile-friendly tool that helps users understand stroke symptoms like Face drooping, Arm weakness, and Speech difficulty. Here’s how it works: users take a selfie to see how their face might look during a stroke, and then take short quizzes tied to each symptom. I thought it would be powerful to show a selfie of your anchors and have our executive director ask them a few of the quiz questions—just like they’d experience online.

Your forecast

Chilly start but at least we're dry... That trend changes. Clouds return today, rain returns this evening and we don't totally dry out for days. I'll be tracking rain into the weekend. Rain and chilly temps.

Traffic impacts

State Route 162 at State Route 21 is now closed in both directions. It is scheduled to reopen Friday.

