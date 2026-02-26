Morning Digest: Ohio bill could change how you pay local income taxes

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Thursday, February 26th, and here is what you need to know.

Cleveland Auto Show back at I-X Center for final time

It’s the end of an era for the Cleveland Auto Show. This year’s event, which runs through Sunday, March 1, is the last one at the I-X Center.There are more than 1,000 vehicles on the floor so there is something for everyone.This morning, we will have team coverage to give you an inside look at what to expect. And don’t forget to join us for our Cleveland Auto Show special: Steering Forward at 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. today only on News 5.

Must-see vehicles at the Cleveland Auto Show

Top of the line safety features come standard in pretty much every vehicle. But, the Kia Telluride is considered one of the safest vehicles out on the road. Unlike some other vehicles, it boasts some of the highest safety ratings from the National Highway Traffic Administration and the Insurance Institute for highway safety. The Volkswagen ID Buzz proves going green isn't futuristic. It's nostalgic. With the design, the all-electric vehicle is reminiscent of the classic VW van of the 1970’s, but includes technology from the 20-20s.

Ohio bill could change how you pay local income taxes

If you live and work in different cities, you might be paying income taxes to both places. A new bill would give voters more say in double taxation. Ohio House Bill 503 would require voter approval for municipalities to reduce or repeal income tax reciprocity credits. Supporters argue the bill protects workers from being double-taxed, while opponents fear it will harm municipal budgets for essential services.

New technology helping the Wooster Township Fire Department do more with less

Fire departments across the country are being asked to do more with less. Fewer firefighters, tighter budgets and a growing number of calls for help. Now, the Wooster Township Fire department is turning to cutting-edge technology to help bridge the gap. They are some of the first in the country to use a brand new system called "SAM" on their fire engine. This "smart" technology automates water flow on fire engines, allowing a single firefighter to do what used to require a full team, while also improving the safety of firefighters and the communities they serve.

How to save money at the meat counter

Food inflation is easing overall, but not when it comes to beef. The cost of beef has surged 15% over the last year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Andrew Coppin, CEO of Ranchbot, a company that monitors cattle across the U.S., told Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank the price spike comes down to supply and demand.

Good Morning Cleveland at 5

Your forecast

Traffic impact

