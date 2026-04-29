Morning Digest: Ohio could see ‘double spike week’ as gas prices surge

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Wednesday, April 29th, and here is what you need to know.

Ohio could see ‘double spike week’ as gas prices surge

There’s a new warning that drivers in Ohio could see “a double spike week” on gas prices. Patrick De Haan, who is the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, posted on X that Great Lakes states including Ohio could see a double spike week as continued refinery challenges in the region has caused a large surge in wholesale gas prices, which are now 40 cents above their early April level.

Wayne County $5 license plate fee proposal

Making your roads super smooth can come with a super big price tag. Now, Wayne County is proposing a new tax to help cover those costs. This morning, commissioners will begin discussing a $5 license plate tax. Officials say the proposed tax would generate about $700,000 each year. These funds would address the county's 81 miles of roads in poor condition by supporting full-depth reclamation, a process aimed at restoring roads to safer, more reliable states.

Parma’s bicentennial paczki at Rudy’s Strudel available starting today

Paczki’s are back in Parma! You heard that right. The sweet treats are making a triumphant return to Rudy's in Parma starting today for a very special bicentennial celebration. The limited-edition paczki known as “The Greenbrier.” will be available for just two weeks. The specialty pastry has a berry filling and is finished with a dusting of pink powdered sugar. In true Rudy’s fashion, to celebrate the new paczki launch they are doing a full release party. It begins at 10 a.m. and will include music, decorations, polka and appearances by city leaders. Organizers are billing it as both a celebration of the bicentennial and a continuation of one of Parma’s most beloved food traditions.

Cavs return home for Game 5 tonight

Tonight the Cleveland Cavaliers have a chance to take back the series lead against the Toronto Raptors. The Cavs are back at Rocket Arena for Game 5 of their first round series. After winning the first two games, the last two haven't gone as well for Cleveland. The Raptors took both games to even the series. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. Everyone going to the game will get a free t-shirt and rally towel.

Lake County Sheriff issues warning on QR code scam

The Lake County Sheriff is warning everyone to be on the lookout for notices like this. It claims you have a parking, speed or toll violation and if you don't pay up, you'll owe court fines or your driver's license will be suspended. The notice tells you to scan a QR code for payment. The QR code takes you to a website that looks official, but it's not. It's an attempt to steal your personal and financial information.

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