MORNING DIGEST: Ohio House passes legislation overnight regulating hemp products

Ohio House passes legislation updating the state's marijuana laws

We are following breaking news from overnight. The Ohio House of Representatives approved legislation updating Ohio’s Marijuana laws and it makes major changes to ‘intoxicating hemp’ products. The biggest headline is that Senate Bill 56 would make it so intoxicating hemp products including THC beverages can only be sold in licensed dispensaries. This would align with federal changes. The senate still has to adopt the measure. After that, it will head to the governor’s desk.

Trump signs bill directing DOJ to release Epstein case files

President Trump has signed legislation that orders the Justice Department to release files from its long-running investigation into sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The material could shed more light on the activities of Epstein, who socialized with many notable figures before his 2008 conviction on charges of soliciting a minor for prostitution. At a news conference Wednesday, Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed that the Justice Department will release its Epstein-related material within 30 days.

Job fair today at Great Northern Mall

If you have been looking for work, there’s a job fair happening today at Great Northern Mall. More than 150 companies are participating. The director of Ohio Means Jobs for Lorain County tells us this is a massive collaboration to get people into a job that’s right for them.The job fair runs from 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Prepping for winter

Winter may not officially be here yet but we have already had our first taste of snow. Today, we are bringing you team coverage from our Power of 5 Meteorologists and traffic reporter Caitlin Hunt to help you get ready for it. We have tips from experts on how to prep your home and car, how to drive in nasty conditions and a deeper look into the science behind lake effect snow.

Your forecast

Traffic impact

The State Route 82 bridge closure has been extended. Due to cold weather and need for certain materials, the Ohio Department of Transportation said the bridge should now reopen in late December. ODOT closed the bridge in October after crews found a crack in one of the concrete piers.

Lake County will do some overnight pavement grinding along State Route Two tonight near Hopkins Road. Crews will be in the area between 5 p.m. and 6 a.m. Friday. There will be some lane closures along the road as crews work.

