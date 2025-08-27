MORNING DIGEST: Ohio Pharmacy Board to discuss outlawing all kratom at Wednesday meeting

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Wednesday, August 27th and here is what you need to know.

Ohio Pharmacy Board meeting today to discuss banning "Kratom"

The state of Ohio is looking to go further than the federal government when it comes to a ban on “Kratom.” It’s billed as a health supplement but the street name for the synthetic variation is “gas station heroin.” Ohio Governor Mike Dewine wants all forms banned saying makers are targeting kids. In Cleveland’s suburbs, new venues like Kava Sol in Willoughby and Sacred Waters in Lakewood are tapping into the sober-curious movement by offering kratom-based drinks alongside kava and functional mocktails. The governor’s office tells us that if a ban were to take place, the Ohio Pharmacy Board would act within the next few weeks. They are set to discuss the matter at their meeting at 8:30 a.m.

Cleveland city councilman wants answers after deadly Rainbow Terrace explosion

Cleveland Councilman Richard A. Starr sent a letter to Mayor Justin Bibb expressing disappointment that there is no complete investigation report of the deadly Rainbow Terrace explosion. In a statement to News 5 the Mayor’s office says “The Division of Fire has poured extensive resources and countless hours into this investigation – following up on leads, working with consultants, and conducting testing. The cause remains undetermined as we await final testing results. This was a massive fire that impacted numerous residents. Similar to other fires of this magnitude, it’s absolutely critical that we do not rush processes nor jump to conclusions in order to ensure a thorough and complete investigation.”

KKK flyers found in Norwalk driveways

A community in Norwalk is in shock this morning after finding disturbing flyers in their driveways. The flyers claim to be from the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan. It lists out things like illegal aliens, gutless courts, corrupt politics and transgender slime. This is the second time KKK flyers have been scattered around Norwalk.

West Nile virus is surging in Portage County.

The state health department says 88 mosquito pools recently tested positive for West Nile virus in Portage County. That does not include the city of Kent, which tests separately from the rest of Portage County. As a precaution, Portage County Health Officials suggest wearing long sleeves and pants and applying repellant when going outside.

Travis Kelce's father says the couple got engaged almost 2 weeks ago

On Tuesday, Travis and Taylor Swift announced their engagement in a joint social media post. In an interview with News 5's John Kosich, Travis Kelce's father, Ed Kelce, gave us an in-depth look at his son's recent engagement to one of the world's biggest pop stars.

