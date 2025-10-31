MORNING DIGEST: Ohio races to feed families as federal shutdown cuts off SNAP benefits

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Friday, October 31 and here is what you need to know.

Today on GMC

Ohio races to feed families as federal shutdown cuts off SNAP benefits

With the government shutdown still brewing, SNAP benefits will no longer be available in November. The state is helping individuals and families in need by providing up to $25 million for food assistance. Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine signed an executive order directing the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services to allocate $7 million to food banks across the state and up to $18 million in emergency relief benefits. It comes as millions of Ohioans brace to lose SNAP benefits, our Mike Holden will be live from the Greater Cleveland Food Bank with the latest updates.

Penny exchange

What if there was a way for you to cash in for a little extra grocery money? Well, there is! Due to the national shortage of pennies, Giant Eagle is holding a penny exchange this weekend. Our consumer reporter, Elizabeth Vanmetre will be live this morning to answer your questions about how it works.

Breast Cancer awareness

As breast cancer awareness month ends, the impact of the disease is far reaching. According to the American Cancer Society, there are four million breast cancer survivors in the U.S. We spoke with a woman who was treated in Lorain County. Despite how she felt, she made a choice that likely saved her life.

Hurricane Melissa Scam

As the devastation in the Carribean from Hurricane Melissa continues to unfolds, you may be inspired to support those impacted. However, you should be cautious before you donate any money. Data from the FBI shows fraudulent charities and fake disaster relief efforts cost Americans $96 million last year. Good Morning Cleveland Anchor Mike Brookbank will share some steps you can take to make sure your donation ends up in the right hands.

Vermilion busing reinstated

We have been telling you about the lack of buses available to students in the Vermilion school district since August. Now, the district will provide bus routes to any student who lives outside the one-mile radius of the district.

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

Good Morning Cleveland at 5

Your forecast

Less rain today but we're still cold & windy. Gusts could hit 30mph... That means two hands on the wheel for the AM drive! Winds won't relax until the PM Drive and Trick-or-Treat time. We're chilly but lake effect rain tapers and the winds settle.

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impacts

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to the weather or crashes from the weather.