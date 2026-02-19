Morning Digest: Ohio regulators cut new FirstEnergy electricity rates

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Thursday, February 19, and here is what you need to know.

Ohio regulators cut new FirstEnergy electricity rates

A ruling by state regulators will significantly reduce new annual costs to consumers that FirstEnergy can charge for storm repair expenses by spreading those expenses out over time. The revised base electricity rates just approved by Public Utilities Commission of Ohio will still rise starting March 1 for customers of Cleveland Illuminating Company and Ohio Edison compared to what they pay now. However, they will see less dramatic increases than what the PUCO initially approved last November. FirstEnergy will be allowed to bill its customers about $9.8 million in new charges, nearly $40 million per year less than initially expected, over the next few years.

What services are impacted by the Lorain County Job and Family Services strike?

Day two of the strike involving workers at Lorain County Job and Family Services and both sides remain far apart this morning. Employees say low pay and staffing shortages are already impacting critical services. County leaders say their offer is fair and now they're working overtime to limit disruptions for families who rely on those services. On the picket line Wednesday we spoke with Tyler Brickman. He's an investigator with the child support enforcement agency who is on strike. Brickman thinks families could begin feeling the impacts immediately.

Simple money-saving strategies to use at the supermarket

New research shows monthly food costs range between a few hundred to more than $1,000, depending on the size of your family. But there are some tricks to slash your spending. Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank spoke with shoppers about AAA's simple money-saving strategies at the supermarket.

Real Estate taxes due today in Cuyahoga County

A reminder for property owners in Cuyahoga County. Your real estate taxes are due today. Bills must be paid or postmarked by the end of the day to avoid a 10% late payment penalty. You can pay online, in-person, by phone, or by mail. The treasurer's office will have information available for people who may be behind on payments, or need assistance.

Major soccer match coming to Huntington Bank Field

A major international soccer match is expected to come to Cleveland. A media conference is happening at 10 a.m. at Huntington Bank Field to announce the details including the participating teams, the date and ticket information. Representatives from the Browns, Haslam Sports Group and Greater Cleveland Film Commission will be there.

Your forecast

Dense Fog Advisory in effect through 11 a.m., then another surge of warmth this afternoon will lead to an isolated severe storm risk this evening, especially southwest.

Cleveland weather

Traffic impact

Canal Road under the Pleasant Valley Bridge remains closed for the rest of the week.

Starting Monday, the Charles Berry Bascule Bridge in Lorain will undergo routine maintenance. Crews will be working on the bridge for two weeks. The bridge will be closed to traffic daily between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

