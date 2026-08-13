Morning Digest: Ohio Rep. Max Miller sued over naked image of toddler daughter

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Thursday, August 13, and here is what you need to know.

Ohio Rep. Max Miller sued over naked image of toddler daughter

Ohio Rep. Max Miller is facing a new lawsuit from his ex-wife over the accidental release of a naked image of their 2-year-old daughter. Emily Moreno claims Miller "recklessly published" the picture when he and his lawyer shared a link to a Dropbox folder. Miller released the materials to his X account following a livestream in which he was attempting to defend himself against domestic abuse claims. The picture was taken down after being available for roughly a day. Moreno is seeking $150,000 for each time the image was downloaded.

New details emerge about lightning strike that injured 19 inmates

Newly released incident reports from the state prison system detail the severity of injuries sustained when lightning struck inmates at the Grafton Reintegration Center, and raise questions about why victims were outside during dangerous weather. Prison video shows the lightning strike just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. While the video does not show anyone being struck, a series of incident reports paints a picture of the severity of the situation — one that sent 16 inmates to the hospital and resulted in three more being treated at the Grafton prison. In one report, an employee wrote that he saw a flash of light come through his office window and looked outside to see several people laying on the ground in the prison's yard. Two of the victims were unconscious. Both eventually stopped breathing and had to be revived with CPR. A prison nurse noted he had to remove a burnt shirt from a victim. Another nurse wrote that one of the men who had to be revived "had burns to his chest and legs," and that another inmate "stated he was still shaking from the voltage" and "couldn't hear out of one of his ears." Inmates told the nurse one victim was struck by lightning and was smoking. Speaking in Columbus Wednesday, Gov. Mike DeWine said the most seriously injured inmate was being treated in Cleveland, with two others in Columbus. The prison says all those injured were returning from a dining area, walking outside to housing units, when lightning struck.

Shrinkflation means you're getting less at the grocery store

Grocery shoppers are getting less for their money as companies quietly shrink package sizes without lowering prices — a practice known as shrinkflation. A bag of nacho cheese Doritos recently shrank by a full ounce, but the price still went up. The trend is also hitting cereal, drinks, and candy bars. Shoppers say they are changing how they buy groceries to combat the higher costs. Experts say shrinkflation is a sneaky way for companies to pass along higher costs. To keep more money in your budget, you can track your grocery staples each week to find the best deals at popular grocery stores.

Ohio State Highway Patrol inspects school buses for safety

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is responsible for inspecting more than 3,000 school buses in the region before students return to classrooms. Inspectors checked several of those buses during an inspection at Avon Lake City Schools. Your transportation reporter, Caitlin Hunt, got a behind-the-scenes look as Inspector David Guzowski completed one of his inspections on an Avon Lake City Schools bus. Guzowski checked the lights, looked underneath the bus, inspected the engine, and examined the interior. The whole process took about 20 to 30 minutes. The bus passed inspection. Guzowski placed a new sticker on the side of the bus to mark it as safe. Guzowski said rust is the most common issue he sees during inspections. Buses with malfunctioning safety controls or problems with brakes and tires will not pass inspection. Often, those problems are fixed on site before troopers complete the inspection.

Troopers inspect schools buses before start of tnew school year

Tommy's Place residential shelter opens in Portage County today

Tommy's Place, a new residential shelter in Portage County, is holding its grand opening today. The shelter is a partnership between Townhall II Health Network and Neighborhood Development Services. It is located on Lovers Lane in Ravenna, and the grand opening is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tommy's Place will have 10 beds available, and be open to Portage County residents experiencing mental health challenges, substance use disorders, or who are involved in the justice system. Once someone moves in, staff can meet with them to help find resources and develop a plan toward a permanent solution.

Crowds gather at Observatory Park for Perseid meteor shower

More than 100 people packed Observatory Park in Montville Township overnight for the peak of the annual Perseid meteor shower. Park officials said it was a little rainy and cloudy to start the night, but skies cleared around midnight, giving visitors a great view of the night sky. The Perseid meteor shower happens every year, and Observatory Park opens up to campers for the event. Park officials say sign-up usually opens in late June and sells out quickly.

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