MORNING DIGEST: Ohio sees surge in children accidentally eating marijuana edibles

Ohio sees surge in children accidentally eating marijuana edibles

Children under five are accidentally consuming marijuana edibles at alarming rates in Ohio, with most cases requiring hospitalization and some needing critical care, according to new data from Ohio Poison Centers. Edible forms of marijuana have been involved in the majority of cases reported among children under five this year. Among these young children, 90% were treated in a healthcare facility, and nearly two out of three patients were hospitalized. Of those hospitalized children, approximately 30% were admitted to a critical care unit.

More shows choose Cleveland to launch their national tour

Hell’s Kitchen is the second consecutive show to launch its national tour at Playhouse Square this season. They just hosted The Notebook last month, and Hell’s Kitchen begins performances tonight. Playhouse Square also has one more on the horizon for this season, with Spamalot in December. News 5's Maya Lockett will have more on why more shows are choosing Cleveland to launch their tour.

How to save money on Halloween candy?

If you're passing out candy to trick-or-treaters, that bag of sweets will likely cost you more this year. But what's in the bag will really determine how much more you'll be paying. Smart shopping expert Trae Bodge says bigger discounts come closer to Halloween, so hold off if you can. But if you're stocking up now, she recommends doing a price comparison online before you buy or buying candy at a wholesale club.

Today's your first chance to see the newborn rhino calf at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

You can see Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s newborn rhino as he makes his public debut in Daniel Maltz Rhino Reserve this Friday at 10 a.m. Now’s your chance to also help name the newborn rhino. You can select from one of three culturally significant names in support of the conservation of this critically endangered species.



Makena means "happy one."

Kenza means "treasure."

Kamari means "like the moon."

West 66th Street off of Ridge Road in Brooklyn is set to reopen today at 7 a.m.

The I-271 northbound ramp to Mayfield Road will close at 9 p.m. It will reopen tomorrow at 5 a.m.

The I-271 northbound ramp to Cedar/Brainard roads will close at 9 p.m. It will reopen tomorrow at 5 a.m.

State Route 237 over Snow Road will close tonight at 9 p.m. and reopen tomorrow at 5 a.m.

