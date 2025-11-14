MORNING DIGEST: Ohio SNAP recipients to receive full November benefits following new federal guidance

Good Morning, Cleveland! Friday, November 14th , and here is what you need to know.

Ohio SNAP recipients to receive full November benefits following new federal guidance

Snap recipients will begin seeing their full SNAP benefits. The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services has received new federal guidance to pay out SNAP benefits in full for the month of November. There is no exact date for when recipients could see that money come through, but ODJFS is advising recipients to monitor their accounts.

Uber launches new safety feature in Cleveland aimed at helping women feel more comfortable

Ride share apps, specifically Uber is making a big change. The company is rolling out a new feature in Cleveland with the goal in mind of helping women feel more comfortable when requesting a ride. Our Nadeen Abusada joins us live this morning to show us how this new feature works.

Driving schools see impact of new Ohio law requiring Driver’s Education for drivers younger than 21

It's been almost two months since a new Ohio driving law went into effect. Ohio drivers younger than 21 are now required to take driver's education before getting their license. Before that law driver's education was not required for this age group. Traffic reporter, Caitlin Hunt checks in with a local driving school to see the effects of the new law.

Akron neighborhood begins fresh chapter as fire-damaged building is being rebuilt

An Akron neighborhood is getting a fresh start after a fire destroyed some of it in 2023. A salon, some apartments and the former Lee Angelo's Pizza were badly damaged. Part of the building was lost, and it took months to rebuild the rest. Our Tessa DiTirro will be live this morning to show us what plan for the future looks like.

Holiday job seekers warned as employment scams target specific workers

A lot of people are looking for extra work to make more money for the holidays, but there are employment scams you need to be aware of. Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank shows you how criminals are now tailoring their schemes to target specific workers and industries.

Your forecast

Cloudy to start but we're clearing out nicely today. It's the PICK DAY of the week. Plan on more sun and more warmth! 50s today, 60s tomorrow but that warmth comes with rain. We're wet Saturday afternoon before the chill comes back Sunday.

Traffic impact

