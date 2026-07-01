Morning Digest: 3 dead after hotel fire in Wooster Township

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Wednesday, July 1, and here is what you need to know.

3 dead after fire in Wooster Township

A fire broke out at an Econo Lodge in Wooster Township, leaving three dead. The sheriff's office tells us that people staying at the hotel did not hear any smoke alarms going off.

3 dead after hotel fire in Wooster Township

Ohio Summer Crisis Program starts today

Ohio families struggling to afford cooling costs can now apply for financial assistance through the Summer Crisis Program, which launched today. The program offers money to pay electric bills and can also help cover the cost of an air conditioner or fan. Low-income households are eligible, as are people over 60 and those with medical conditions such as asthma. Last year, the program helped more than 55,000 households. The program runs through Sept. 30. Applicants must schedule an appointment to apply by calling 216-480-4327. Bring recent energy bills and proof of income to the appointment.

How to get help paying your electric bill

LeBron James leaves Lakers, becomes free agent as Cavs fans hope he returns to Cleveland

LeBron James is leaving the Los Angeles Lakers and entering free agency, sparking speculation about where the NBA star will land next. James, who is originally from Akron and previously played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, has not announced his retirement. Some Cavaliers fans are hoping he chooses to end his career in Cleveland. Michael Watson said he believes James is nearing the end of his playing days.

"I know his time is coming to an end, maybe not this year but maybe in the next two or three, so yeah, I would mind seeing him end his career here," Watson said.

Kaden Mees said a return to Cleveland would be special for the city.

"I feel like the city would love it, to feel like 2016 again, it would be incredible. And I feel like we have the chance to make the move and get him," Mees said.

Meanwhile, two Cavaliers players are also on the move in free agency. Forward Dean Wade is heading to Philadelphia on a 4-year, $39 million deal. Guard Keon Ellis is signing a 2-year, $18 million deal with the Brooklyn Nets.

Cleveland Hopkins to break ground on Gold Lot in $1.6B overhaul

City and airport leaders broke ground today on a new parking area at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport called the Gold Lot, marking the first visible step in a $1.6 billion modernization project known as CLEvolution. The Gold Lot will add 1,600 parking spaces to the airport campus. Airport officials say the extra parking is a major need right now, as passenger numbers continue to grow beyond 10 million annually. The Gold Lot is expected to open in March 2027. Once the Gold Lot opens, crews will close the current Orange Lot to build a brand new parking garage. That new garage will hold nearly 50% more cars than the current one. All of the parking changes pave the way for the ultimate goal: a brand new airport terminal built on the site of the current parking garage. Airport leaders say the goal is to create a nimble space that can adapt to the future.

Cleveland Hopkins Airport to break ground on new parking lot Wednesday

Ohio crypto ATM users owed refunds after Bitcoin Depot bankruptcy

Ohioans who used cryptocurrency ATM kiosks should be aware of a consumer alert following the bankruptcy of Bitcoin Depot Incorporated. The company operated at least 50 crypto ATMs in Ohio. The state says dozens of consumers are owed more than $90,000 in refunds. Officials are also looking for other people who might be owed money, including victims of scams. Bitcoin Depot blames its bankruptcy on stricter laws in other states. Ohio does not yet have those strict protections, but state officials say that could soon change.

Used a bitcoin ATM in Ohio? You could be owed a refund

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The City of Huron has permanently closed Jim Campbell Boulevard at the Center Street intersection for the construction of a roundabout.

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