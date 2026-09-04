Morning Digest: Storms flood Summit County, prompt water rescues

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Friday, September 4, and here is what you need to know.

Storms flood Summit County, prompt water rescues

Powerful storms flooded streets in Summit County Thursday evening, prompting water rescues and evacuations in the Sawyerwood community. Springfield Township police and firefighters conducted water rescues along Abington Road, wading through knee-deep water to help residents to safety. The police chief said some residents had to evacuate their homes. Those families found other places to stay for the night. Police are monitoring floodwaters closely and will share updates if conditions change.

Ohio Turnpike expects 700,000 drivers for Labor Day weekend

It's going to be a busy weekend on the road as many people are traveling for Labor Day. An Ohio Turnpike spokesperson says we can expect to see around 700,000 drivers on the road. Your transportation reporter Caitlin Hunt will be live this morning to share some tips on road safety during the busy travel season.

11 Glenville High School football players suspended following alleged theft

Eleven football players from Glenville High School are now facing consequences from the Cleveland Metropolitan School District after they were accused of stealing from a store in Columbus. Police said the players stole nearly $4,500 worth of merchandise from a Dick's Sporting Goods. CMSD says all 11 players have been suspended from school and will be banned from playing in the next two football games.

Cleveland Air Show kicks off at Burke Lakefront Airport

The Cleveland Air Show kicks off this weekend, and thousands of people are expected to head out to Burke Lakefront Airport. This morning, your Cuyahoga County reporter Mike Holden will be live to show us what's in store for guests.

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Your forecast

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Traffic impact

The Brook Park Road Bridge on Interstate 480, located between West 220th Street and NASA Parkway, is closed until further notice. The Ohio Department of Transportation said the bridge was closed out of precaution after an inspection found deteriorating floor beams along the bridge. The agency says a rehabilitation project for the bridge is set to begin in 2028.

All eastbound traffic will be detoured via Clague Road to I-480 east to the State Route 17/State Route 237 exit. All westbound traffic will be detoured to Grayton Road to I-480 west to Clague Road to Brookpark Road.

On Tuesday, September 8th, ODOT will close the ramp from I-90 eastbound to West Boulevard. The closure will last through October. Drivers will be detoured to West 117th Street to Lorain Avenue to West Boulevard.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.