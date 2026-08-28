MORNING DIGEST: One hospitalized after overnight shooting at Euclid Sports Bar

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Friday, August 28, and here is what you need to know.

One hospitalized after overnight shooting at Euclid Sports Bar

One person is in the hospital after a shooting at a bar in Euclid. It happened just before 1:00 a.m. Friday at the Eclipse Sports Bar and Grill on Euclid Avenue. We don't know if there were any other injuries, or if any arrests have been made yet. Video from our overnight news tracker shows investigators searching the parking lot for evidence. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo prepares to unveil new primate forest

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has been working on transforming its rainforest into a new primate forest for almost two years. Now, zoo leaders are preparing to welcome guests to the attraction soon. This morning, your Cuyahoga County reporter Mike Holden will be live to give us a behind-the-scenes tour of the new space.

Browns defeat Patriots 37-13 in preseason opener

The Browns won their first preseason game Thursday night against the New England Patriots. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw three touchdown passes in the first half to get the Browns offense going. It was the first time we got to see rookie quarterback Taylen Green run the offense. He took over in the second half by leading the team to a 98-yard touchdown drive. The Browns defeated the Patriots 37 to 13. The Browns are expected to announce the final 53-man roster sometime this weekend. The first game of the season is at Everbank Stadium against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. Sept. 13.

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Your forecast

A couple of brief morning downpours in the Cleveland metro will quickly fade to a mostly cloudy and cooler day with highs only in the middle 70s. A stray pop-up downpour is possible S&E of Akron this afternoon.

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.