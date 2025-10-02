MORNING DIGEST: One killed after police chase ends in crash, Guardians game 3 on News 5

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Thursday, October 2nd and here is what you need to know.

Deadly Euclid Police Chase

One person has been killed after a chase involving Euclid Police ended in a crash in Cleveland. Cleveland Police tell us on scene Euclid police were chasing a stolen black Jeep SUV on Saint Clair Ave. when it collided with a driver of a four-door Chevy Impala at the intersection of St. Clair and Nottingham. Cleveland EMS told us the driver of that car was pronounced dead at the scene. At least one person was taken into custody by Euclid police. News 5's Mike Holden will have very latest all morning.

Guardians to host Tigers in winner-take-all Game 3 on News 5

It all comes down to today. The Cleveland Guardians will take on the Detroit Tigers in a winner-take-all Game 3 of the American League Wild Card Series.

First pitch will be at 3:08 p.m. at Progressive Field. The game will air on News 5. We will have immediate reaction after the game. The winner of today's game will move on to face the Seattle Mariners in the Division Series.

Government Shutdown Latest

With no end in sight to the Government shutdown, the Trump administration is warning it could begin firing federal workers as soon as today. The House isn’t back until next week. The Senate isn’t voting today because of Yom Kippur. That means even if a deal is reached to re-open the government today, it won’t be voted on today.

Lorain County Phone Scam

Imposter scams are surging in Ohio. In the first half of 2025, reports of imposter scams involving either government or business imposters are up 47% from the same time period in 2024, according to data from the Federal Trade Commission. Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank spoke with a Sheffield Lake business owner about how convincing these schemes can be.

Grocery stores, companies begin rolling out grocery price relief

To keep shoppers coming in and to help families during the holiday season, Giant Eagle has announced new price cuts on 300 items across its stores. The grocer says the reduced prices will stay in place through the end of 2025. Uber Eats has also jumped in, launching a “Fresh Days” promotion every Tuesday. The initiative offers 30% off certain produce, meats, dairy and eggs.

Today As It Happened

