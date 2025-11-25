MORNING DIGEST: One year after police shooting, family sues Akron over teen’s death

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Tuesday, Nov. 25 , and here is what you need to know.

One year after police shooting, family sues Akron over teen’s death

It's been one year since 15-year-old Jazmir Tucker was shot by Akron Police officer Davon Fields on Thanksgiving. Tucker's family have now filed a lawsuit against the city and several other parties for alleged unconstitutional use of force and municipal liability for training and oversight failures. Our Mike Holden will join us live with a breakdown of the case and what happens next.

Car drives onto walkway, falls near tracks, Cleveland Amtrak train delayed

The Amtrak station in downtown Cleveland delayed an incoming train for nearly an hour. A person behind the wheel drove from the Amtrak parking lot across the pedestrian walkway. The car then fell off the sidewalk and ended up near the tracks. A tow truck removed the car.

Ohio athletes are now eligible to receive NIL deals

Ohio high school student athletes can now make money off of their name, image, and likeness. The Ohio high school athletic association says principals voted for the change Monday. This comes after a Dayton area football player sued over the NIL rules.

De-influencer works to stop social media users from making impuslive buys

In a world where social media influencers seem to dominate our time lines, a financial educator who calls herself a de-influencer speaks on her struggles of being a shopaholic. Her name is Katia Chesnok and with the holidays here, videos of trendy home decor may pressure families to have matching pajamas. Katia says her content is designed to snap us out of it.

Travel ramps up as Thanksgiving gets closer

Whether you are traveling by air on the roads, it's expected to be a busy week for families heading to spend time with loved ones for Thanksgiving. Today is expected to be peak travel day. News 5's traffic reporter, Caitlin Hunt will be live from traffic tracker this morning with a look at what's in store for holiday travelers.

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

Good Morning Cleveland at 5

Your forecast

We're SOAKED today... Mild but I'm tracking rain all day. Grab the umbrella but leave the big winter coat at home for one more day. We'll need it tomorrow. We drop from near 50º Wed AM ito the 30s by the afternoon with a few rain/snow showers and winds gusting as high as 50mph. BIG blast of winter heading our way...

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.