MORNING DIGEST: Online fraud plagues Canton Tailor

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Thursday, August 28th and here is what you need to know.

Today on GMC

Online fraud plagues Canton Tailor

A family-owned business in Canton is having one of its most successful years. Part of the hype is thanks to the owner’s online footprint.Folks love watching George of George’s Menswear and Tailoring giving sewing tips and tricks but as News 5’s Tessa Ditirro shows us scammers are loving George’s content too.

Bionca Ellis planning to change plea to not guilty by reason of insanity

This morning, the woman accused of stabbing and killing a 3-year-old boy outside a Giant Eagle in North Olmsted is planning to change her plea to not guilty by reason of insanity. In a motion just filed, Attorneys for Bionca Ellis argue after interviewing witnesses and obtaining an expert opinion, they believe this is the appropriate plea in the case. Ellis is scheduled back in court next week.

Ohio State Highway Patrol shoot man near Case Western Reserve's Campus

An investigation is underway after a shooting involving a state trooper and an armed suspect near Case Western Reserve University’s campus. Authorities said it all started when a trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol tried to stop a Kia on Woodland Avenue in Cleveland on Wednesday afternoon for not having a license plate.The driver refused to stop and tried to drive away. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said two suspects eventually got out of the car and tried to run away near Case Western Reserve’s campus. Troopers caught up with one of the suspects who was armed, and they shot him in the leg. He was taken to a local hospital and a gun was recovered. Authorities also chased down the second suspect and she was taken into custody. During the incident, buildings on the university’s campus were placed on lockdown. That order has since been lifted.

2 killed and 17 injured in Minnesota school shooting

An 8-year-old and 10-year-old sitting in pews during a Catholic school mass were killed when a shooter opened fire through the windows of the church at the Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis. 17 others were also injured during the shooting spree. Police said 14 of the injured victims were children aged 6 to 15. The Minneapolis is calling for action following the shooting spree, slamming talk of “thoughts and prayers” – saying “these kids were literally praying.”

Pumpkin season might spark debate but there's no sign of a “pumpkin tax” at local stores

National research from Empower found 54% of people look forward to pumpkin-flavored products. The study also showed many items come with a so-called “pumpkin tax,” often priced higher than the original. One in three shoppers said they’re still willing to pay. To see if the pumpkin tax holds true in Northeast Ohio, News 5 checked prices on pumpkin yogurts, coffee creamers and seasonal treats at Dave’s, Giant Eagle and Meijer. Prices stayed the same, seasonal or not.

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

Good Morning Cleveland at 5

Your forecast

Breezy and warmer today but rain is on the way. Temps jump back into the mid-70s despite more clouds through midday. I can't rule out some rain early afternoon but the storms hold off until closer to this evening. Have a plan!

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impacts

I-90 eastbound between Hilliard Blvd. and Alger Rd. will be reduced to three lanes starting Tuesday, September 2nd.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to the weather or crashes from the weather.