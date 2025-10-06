MORNING DIGEST: Opening statements could begin today in trial for Bionca Ellis

Good Morning Cleveland, it's October 6, and here is what you need to know.

Today on GMC

Overnight breaking news

We are following two breaking news stories from overnight. A shooting in Ohio City and a house fire on East 47th Street. We will be sharing the latest from authorities throughout the show.

Opening statements could start today in Bionca Ellis trial

Jury selection continues in the trial of Bionca Ellis, and her trial could begin later today. Ellis is accused of allegedly stabbing and killing a boy in a Giant Eagle parking lot. Mike Holden has the latest on the trial.

Your forecast

One more summer-like day before the typical fall chill rushes back into Ohio. It starts with rain returning tonight and tomorrow. Some waves of rain could be heavy with visibility and ponding issues, so be prepared for delays on Tuesday.

Cleveland weather

Traffic impacts

The exit ramp from I-271 northbound to Cedar Road is closed for drainage repairs and safety improvements.

The entrance ramp from West Blvd. to I-90 westbound will close tomorrow as a part of the I-90 rehabilitation project. It should reopen in early December.

