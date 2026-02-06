Morning Digest: Overnight fire destroys home in Broadview Heights

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Friday, February 6th, and here is what you need to know.

Fire destroys home in Broadview Heights

We are following breaking news from overnight out of Broadview Heights. Just after 1 a.m., flames were shooting through the roof of a home on Oakwood Trail. The good news is Broadview Heights police told our overnight news tracker everyone got out okay. We are working to learn more.

Lorain County changing its snow emergency plan

Lorain County is changing the way it declares snow emergencies, moving away from traditional county-wide alerts you might be used to. Instead, the sheriff's office is joining 10 other departments across Ohio adopting a two-tier system that specifically targets communities impacted by winter weather. Under the new process, officials will either use a snow emergency advisory or travel ban and those alerts can get as specific as one city or township.

Willoughby Hills on alert for possible ice jams

This morning, residents and emergency responders are on high alert again because of ice jams. With the forecast ever changing and temperatures swinging from bitterly cold to warmer next week- the risk of ice jams is on the minds of many. Willoughby Hills Fire is closely monitoring the Chagrin River and the weather for damage and possibly flooding.

Cleveland's Hingetown neighborhood is concerned about new paid parking rollout

Local bakery and deli, Larder, prides itself on being a family business. It's why Chef Jeremy Umansky's daughter Amelia was hard at work baking cookies when News 5 visited the store on her snow day. That family mentality is also why Umansky is concerned about Cleveland's new on-street parking system rolling out in the Hingetown neighborhood. Cleveland's new parking system started in mid-January in Downtown Cleveland. It brought the end of parking meters and free weekend parking. Hourly parking now begins at $1.50 per hour. People can stay up to four hours in a spot, which will cost up to $10.50. Those fees must be paid through the app Park Mobile. The City of Cleveland said these new measures are to put a stop to illegal parking.

2 Browns players take home top defensive awards at NFL Honors

The Browns season might be over but a couple of players are being recognized for their work on the field this year. Myles Garrett was voted Defensive Player Of The Year. This is the second time Garrett has won the award. Linebacker Carson Schwesinger was also named the 2025 defensive rookie of the year. He is the first Browns player to win that award since Chip Banks in 1982.

