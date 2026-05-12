Morning Digest: Parents in Cleveland pushing for more school crossing guards

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Tuesday, May 12, and here is what you need to know.

Parents in Cleveland pushing for more school crossing guards

Parents in Cleveland are sounding the alarm about dangerous traffic near schools. Families say they need more crossing guards at busy intersections.

Cleveland police currently employ 195 crossing guards for 88 schools. But the school district plans to close 29 buildings next year. Police say those closures will help them rethink where guards are needed most.

Grafton breaks ground on new juvenile facilities

Today at 2:00 p.m., Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Youth Services will break ground on two new 36-bed juvenile detention facilities on Avon Belden Road in Grafton. The project is designed to address the needs of high-risk youth while boosting the local economy by creating approximately 140 new jobs and generating $15 million in payroll.

Cavaliers defeat Pistons 112 to 103

The Cleveland Cavaliers have officially tied the series against the Detroit Pistons.

Donovan Mitchell's 39 points in the second-half tied the NBA playoff record for most points in any half. He ended the night with 43 points, and James Harden had a double-double with 24 points and 11 assists. The Cavaliers are back in action in Detroit tomorrow.

U.S.S Cleveland sails into Lake Erie for tours

The U.S.S Cleveland has sailed its way into its namesake city. Guests are able to take a tour of this historic ship. Meteorologist, Trent Magill will be live this morning from the ship.

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Today As It Happened

Your forecast

Frosty start but we recover quickly. It's likely the LAST frost of the season, too! Bright sun will help us get back into the 60s today. Rain returns tonight, though. Prep for a wet, windy and cooler midweek.

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact

State Route 174 between U.S. 6 and State Route 84 will be closed to southbound traffic beginning today. The southbound lanes will be closed until late June. The detour for southbound traffic will be State Route 84 to State Route 91 to U.S. 6.

Tomorrow, East 14th Street south to Community College Avenue in Cleveland will close until July. The detour will be Carnegie Avenue to East 22nd Street to Community College Avenue.

Crews will also close Community College Avenue westbound to East 14th Street until July. The detour is East 22nd Street to Carnegie Avenue.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.