Morning Digest: Parents share concerns about some schools staying open in brutal cold

It's Wednesday, January 28th, and here is what you need to know.

Parents share concerns about some districts having classes in brutal cold

It’s one of the most talked about stories on our Facebook page. We have been telling you that some local school districts are running low on calamity hours because of the rough winter we have been having. The Ohio Department of Education requires a certain number of instruction hours a year per grade level. And as the dangerous cold continues across Northeast Ohio many districts must make tough decisions on whether to cancel school or stay open. We talked to parents on both sides of the issue to get their thoughts.

ODOT snowplows being hit at alarming rate

43 ODOT snowplows have now been hit so far this winter. ODOT says four plows were hit just this weekend from the winter storm. ODOT says conditions made it tough for drivers. The intensity of the snow reduced visibility. The sheer amount of snow the plows were cleaning up had drivers working long hours. ODOT says speeding drivers is a constant factor in these crashes.

ODOT loans East Cleveland two snowplows

The city of East Cleveland got a little help from ODOT to plow and salt their roads during the winter storm. We told you last week, ODOT loaned the city two of their snowplows. The mayor says the plows came just in time but they’re still working to clear the roads and get more salt.

LeBron in Cleveland tonight

Akron's own LeBron James and The Los Angeles Lakers face the Cavs tongiht at Rocket Arena. Every time LeBron returns to Cleveland is emotional, but this one carries more significance than most. Many fans are asking -- could this be the final time he takes the floor in Cleveland? We visited Danny's Deli in Cleveland to get reaction from fans. They told us, whether it is or not, tonight is sure to be memorable. Tonight's tip off between the Cavs and Lakers is at 7 p.m.

What to know when filing taxes this year

Tax season is now underway. And this morning, Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank has An urgent reminder that the IRS will never make first contact with you through urgent phone calls, texts, emails, or social media. The warning comes as scammers are using those methods -- to impersonate the IRS and steal your personal and financial information. You also need to be on the lookout for fake refund alerts and phony tax help offers. Remember to slow down, ignore what can be scary requests that sound or look official... And verify messages directly with the IRS.

Hadcock Road between Miner Driver and Center Road in Brunswick remains closed following a water main break over the weekend. There is no estimated time on the repair.

