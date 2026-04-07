MORNING DIGEST: Parma Police tackles e-bike safety

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's April 7, and here is what you need to know.

Parma Police tackles e-bike safety

Bicycle crashes are the highest between July and October, so the Parma Police Department is trying to get ahead of the statistics by reminding cyclists of local laws and safe practices.

Parma Police Department tackles e-bike safety

Sandusky County judge temporarily blocks Ohio's intoxicating hemp ban in 1 city

A judge in Sandusky County has temporarily blocked Ohio's new law banning "intoxicating" hemp products in Fremont, but it could have wide-ranging impacts for the rest of the state.

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

Replay: Good Morning Cleveland at 6

Your forecast

Cleveland weather

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact

The ramps from West 117th to I-90 eastbound are now closed until June. Drivers will need to take I-90 westbound to West 140th Street and get on I-90 eastbound.

The ramp from Ridge Road to I-480 westbound is now closed for 60 days. The detour is to take Brookpark Road to Tiedeman Road to I-480 westbound.

The ramp from I-71 north to I-480 west will be closed tonight between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. The detour will be I-71 north to West 150th Street to I-71 south to I-480 west.

The I-271 northbound express lanes between Highland Road and State Route 306 will be closed tonight at 7:30 p.m. through tomorrow at noon.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.