Morning Digest: Parma residents vote on tax levy amid school safety concerns following tragedy

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Tuesday, May 5, and here is what you need to know.

Parma residents to vote on tax levy amid school safety concerns

Voters in the Parma City School District will decide on a critical tax levy today. Issue 3 would create a new earned income tax to help fund the district. If passed, the measure would eliminate three existing property tax levies. The district says that would save the average homeowner $500 dollars. Supporters say the money is needed to prevent major cuts to staff and programs. The vote comes as tensions remain high over recent security concerns. If the levy fails the district plans to try again in November.

Lorain City Schools asking for money for levy

Voters in Lorain will decide today whether to pay more to help fund the city school district. The district recently cut more than $17 million dollars from its budget. Issue 5 is a new tax that would generate more than $10.5 million dollars each year. It would cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $32 a month. The superintendent says passing the levy will bring back preschool and support services. He says the district will have to cut millions more if the levy fails.

Two people injured after shooting at Akron Pub

Two people were injured after a shooting at the Noisy Oyster Pub in Akron, located at 1375 N. Portage Path on Monday night. The victims were taken to an area hospital in unknown conditions, according to Akron Fire PIO Tawanna Young. The shooting is under investigation.

Push for dump truck safety following incident on I-90

A dump truck with a raised bed slammed into an overhead sign on Interstate 90. The crash ripped the sign down near the Euclid and Cleveland line. Amazingly no one was hurt. The wreck is bringing back painful memories for one local man. He lost his brother in a similar crash in 2020. He is now pushing lawmakers to require a $20 safety device on all dump trucks. The part keeps trucks from driving fast when the bed is up. Euclid police are still investigating this latest crash.

Cavs take on the Detroit Pistons in Round 2 of the playoffs

Tonight, the Cavaliers are getting ready to take on the Detroit Pistons in game one. The Cavs and Pistons split the regular season series, two games a piece. The Pistons were the top team in the East all season long, but right now the Cavs main focus is winning. The Cavs are holding their official watch party at West Park Station at 6 p.m. Tip off is at 7 p.m.

Diners expected to spend more for Mother’s Day

For a lot of moms and their families a brunch hot spot is the place to be on Mother's Day. Despite higher prices, A Wells Fargo report finds consumers are still planning to dine out for the upcoming holiday. The report projects diners will spend four percent more this year. The average bill will be around $67. Experts say higher labor costs are driving up menu prices. Restaurant managers say you need to book your table now.

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Your forecast

Tracking rain this morning. Plan on a few showers for the AM commute. We'll dry out midday before another round builds this afternoon. That round will be more impactful. Heavier rain and a bigger threat for thunderstorms. Flash flooding is the biggest threat this afternoon.

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Traffic impact

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