Morning Digest: Parma woman warns about home security phone scam

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Wednesday, July 15th, and here is what you need to know.

Parma woman warns neighbors about home security phone scam

A Parma woman is warning her neighbors after receiving a scam call from someone claiming to be with Brinks Home Security. Cheryl said the caller told her that her ADT security system was broken and that she needed a new panel to keep her home safe. Cheryl called ADT directly and learned the call was a scam. ADT says homeowners should be careful with unsolicited calls about system upgrades. Brinks says anyone who receives a suspicious call from someone claiming to represent the company should contact Brinks directly. Both companies say these scams should be reported to local law enforcement.

Renovations begin at historic Quaker Station in downtown Akron

Renovations are underway at Quaker Station, one of downtown Akron's most recognizable landmarks. The building, which sits just across the parking lot from Quaker Square, was used by the University of Akron until last week. Now, $400,000 in state funding is backing a modern transformation of the former train station. Quaker Station will be the first part of the project to open. The main ballroom can seat 850 people, and developers are already booking events for later this year. Future phases of the project include a restored hotel, apartments, and a restaurant.

Olmsted Falls toy shop to close its doors at end of August

A local toy shop owner plans to close her Olmsted Falls store at the end of August as national retailer Toys R Us continues its resurgence, including a location at Crocker Park. Dawn Reese, owner of Toys, Dolls and Minis, said holding onto her brick-and-mortar store was no longer sustainable after reviewing her finances. 75% of what she carries in her store will be sold online going forward. Reese said the closure is not the end of her story. She hopes to use the extra time to manufacture dollhouse kits — something she was never able to do while running the store.

Lakewood furious after another FirstEnergy outage

More than 35,000 FirstEnergy customers in Lakewood and surrounding cities lost power Tuesday night, the latest in a series of outages that has residents and city leaders furious. FirstEnergy says a local substation shut down to protect critical equipment. The outage comes just weeks after days-long outages over the Fourth of July weekend. Lakewood residents say the repeated outages are costing them money and putting their health at risk. The city of Lakewood is urging residents to file complaints to hold FirstEnergy accountable. The mayor recently filed a formal complaint with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio.

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