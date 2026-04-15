Morning Digest: Tracking rounds of thunderstorms today and again tomorrow

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Wednesday, April 15th, and here is what you need to know.

Peanut roundabout coming to Canton intersection

The City of Canton wants to transform the intersection of Fulton Road, 25th Street, and Harrison Avenue into a peanut-shaped roundabout. This will be the second roundabout with this unusual shape to be constructed in Northeast Ohio. This configuration will result in two homes being removed along West 25th Street. It will also remove JHD Automotive Sales and Service, which sits on Fulton Road. North Ridgeville was the first city in Northeast Ohio to install a peanut-shaped roundabout. We talked to drivers when the roundabout first opened to traffic in December of 2024. Since then, North Ridgeville Mayor Kevin Corcoran tells our Tiffany Tarpley there have been two minor accidents, but no major problems. The peanut-shaped roundabout cost about one and a half million dollars to build.

CMSD board approves layoffs amid protests and disruptions

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District Board approved the layoffs of hundreds of employees during its Tuesday evening board meeting. In total, 278 CMSD positions were terminated on Tuesday. Their last day with the district will be June 3. CMSD confirms that the 278 terminated were chosen based on seniority. The district is considering slashing 410. As of right now, 132 remain on the chopping block. The tense meeting was packed with people chanting so much and so loud, the board took a recess. The sounds of hundreds of CMSD teachers, parents and even students ultimately forced the CMSD Board of Education into going behind closed doors for roughly 10 minutes. As the Board came back, they threatened that if outbursts continued they would simply take a vote without discussion. Chanting continued. So the board voted and the layoff of 278 positions based on seniority was approved.

Elyria teachers receiving classroom supplies

Teachers in Elyria are getting help restocking their classroom supplies. The United Way of Greater Lorain County is distributing boxes of disinfectant wipes, paper towels, tissues, pens and pencils to schools in Elyria. All of the supplies were donated by Walmart in Elyria. The assistance comes at a critical time. Elyria Schools are facing significant financial challenges. Kelsey Jones, the United Way's donor and volunteer engagement manager, came up with the classroom restock project to help ease the burden on teachers. The Elyria Board of Education approved a $9 million budget reduction plan in February. The board is expected to vote on staffing cuts next week.

Sankofa Village Grand Opening today

A major construction project in Cleveland is finally done. The grand opening for the fourth and final phase of the Sankofa Village redevelopment project is happening later today. There are now 50 brand new townhomes available in Cleveland's Central Neighborhood on the former Cedar Extension Site. Geoff Milz, vice president of one of the development partners, tells us these units will be available at 30 to 60 percent of the area median income. The project in all cost $115 million dollars and took a decade to complete.

Documentary highlights re-entry at Cleveland International Film Festival

The Cleveland International Film Festival is happening right now. And if you have a chance to go, there's a documentary featuring a important story. "The Second Life of Freddie Nole" is airing today. Nole dedicates his life to welcome people home on the day they are released from prison. Something he tells us, is so important to their success on the outside. April is national re-entry month. The film director tells us, you may be surprised at what you learn from watching. You can see "The Second Life of Freddie Nole" today at 11:30 a.m. at Playhouse Square's Allen theater.

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Your forecast

Kicking off our Wednesday with thunderstorms. These pull out with another VERY warm and windy day on tap. Our next round of storms arrives this afternoon/evening. Plan ahead.

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.