Morning Digest: Pedestrian hit and killed in Bedford Heights

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Wednesday, May 13th, and here is what you need to know.

Pedestrian hit and killed in Bedford Heights

Police in Bedford Heights are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash. It happened on Aurora Road near Bartlett Road. A body was found in the street outside Southeast Harley-Davidson. Investigators also found shoes lying a short distance away. There was no car left at the scene. We are working to find out exactly when this happened.

Wayne County sheriff says he feels 'blessed' after being stabbed by suspect

Wayne County Sheriff Tom Ballinger says he feels blessed after being stabbed in the arm by a suspect during a call Wednesday morning. Investigators say a call came in just before 10 a.m. about a suspicious person walking along State Route 539 outside West Salem. Ballinger and Sergeant Dan Broom responded and approached the suspect, Chad Palmer. Ballinger says Palmer appeared agitated and walked past him. As Ballinger reached out to secure Palmer, the suspect turned on him. "He had a backpack on the front of him with his hands inside the backpack against his chest and once I reached out to secure him, he turned and that's when he cut my left forearm with his knife," Ballinger said. The cut went across Ballinger's left forearm, slicing through the muscle. His arm was later bandaged and stitched.

Crews rip up fresh pavement at Streetsboro intersection after inspectors find cracks in concrete

If you've been driving through the construction at the intersection of State Route 14 and State Route 43 in Streetsboro, you may have noticed crews doing something unusual — ripping up pavement that was just poured. The Ohio Department of Transportation says the project was inspected last month. That's when inspectors found cracks in the freshly poured concrete at the intersection. ODOT has not said what caused the cracks, but says the project's contractor immediately went in and removed the concrete. In the weeks since, crews have been pouring concrete that meets the state's specifications.

Akron Waste Station Deal

The city of Akron has reached a deal to close a waste transfer station that has bothered neighbors for decades. The Fountain Street Facility sits just 60 feet from homes in Middlebury. City leaders have introduced an agreement with Waste Management to city council. The plan calls for a new modern facility on East Archwood Avenue in East Akron. WM will also provide $1 million for a community improvement fund. The old station will close within 90 days of the new one opening.

Cavs take on Pistons for Game 5

Today is a big test for our Cleveland Cavaliers. Will they finally be able to win a play off game on the road? The team is back in Detroit tonight to face off against the Pistons in game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals. Monday night, the Cavs managed to even the series 2 to 2.The team has yet to win a game on the road. Tip off in Detroit is set for 8 tonight. The official watch party is happening at "Game On" in Parma Heights. Game 6 will be back in Cleveland on Friday.

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