Morning Digest: Pedestrian hit and killed on I-90

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Wednesday, February 25th, and here is what you need to know.

Pedestrian hit and killed on I-90

We are following breaking news from overnight. Cleveland EMS told us a pedestrian walking on the highway was hit and killed on I-90 West near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. It happened a little before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night. They say the 35-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured. As a result of the crash, a portion of I-90 west was closed for several hours. It reopened around 1:30 a.m. this morning.

Reaction to President Trump’s State of the Union Address

President Trump touted his economic record during the longest State of the Union address in history. Virginia Governor Abigail Anne Spanberger delivered the Democratic response and focused on the economy - blaming the President's tariffs and Republicans for rising costs for American families. This morning, we break down how the President addressed the issue on the minds of so many Americans — the economy and affordability. And we look at the big policy announcements for everyday Americans.

Cleveland Public Power working to fix broken streetlights after News 5 report

For months, dozens of streetlights up and down Superior Ave. in Cleveland were broken.

After our report earlier this month, we pushed for answers. Now Cleveland Public Power is weighing in and beginning to fix some of the damaged lights. Our Mike Holden will have the latest developments all morning long.

New Ohio bill works to protect school crossing guards

Ohio lawmakers have introduced legislation establishing penalties for failing to obey lawful orders from a school crossing guard and doubling the fines if the offense occurs in a school zone when school zone speed limits are in effect. It comes just months after a beloved crossing guard was killed in Westlake. The bill requires drivers to obey any lawful orders given by a school crossing guard while they are conducting official duties. It also prohibits them from harassing, threatening, intimidating or interfering with the school crossing guard during these duties. Those who violate these rules would be charged with a first-degree misdemeanor. The maximum penalty would be six months in jail and a $1,000 fine. Drivers could face double the fines if the offense occurs in a school zone while the lower speed limit is in effect.

Survey open on future of Burke Lakefront Airport

Right now, the city of Cleveland is looking for your input on the future of Burke Lakefront Airport. Mayor Justin Bibb and the city are pushing to shut the airport down. So, the North Coast Waterfront Development Corporation has put out an online survey to residents asking for their opinions and ideas on what they'd like to see in that space if the airport were to close. The corporation and Mayor Bibb will also be holding a free public forum at the airport next week.

Letter carriers and USPS to begin contract talks today

Today, the National Association of Letter Carriers and the United States Postal Service will begin negotiations on a new contract. It comes after the union held informational rallies over the weekend including one in Akron. The association is asking for fewer temporary workers, higher starting wages, and improvements to safety on the job. USPS told News 5 in a statement that, "we respect our employees rights to express their opinions and participate in informational picketing while off the clock."

Your forecast

Traffic impact

The Page Road bridge over the Ohio Turnpike is closed until further notice. In a Facebook post, the Streetsboro Police Department said the bridge had been struck and needed immediate repairs.

The Charles Berry Bascule Bridge will be closed this week and next for maintenance. Crews will be on the bridge daily between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Expect lane restrictions this week on the U.S. 6 Bridge in Willoughby Hills. The bridge will close next week as crews begin a bridge replacement project. The bridge should reopen in October.

