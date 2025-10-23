MORNING DIGEST: Search for possible victims after fire in condemned building in Canton

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Thursday, October 23 and here is what you need to know.

Search for possible victims after building fire in Canton

We are following breaking news from overnight on a massive fire at a condemned apartment building. The city had previously deemed it unsafe and boarded it up due to structural issues and hoarder issues. While crews were battling the fire, a man walked out of the building. Medics attempted to evaluate him but when they tried he screamed expletives and ran away. His condition is unknown at this time. Heavy equipment will have to be used to reach hot spots and to look for possible victims. The building will be a total loss and will have to be razed.

Downtown Akron business owners say ongoing construction is hurting their bottom line

Downtown Akron business owners are raising some concerns as ongoing street and sidewalk closures disrupt foot traffic and their bottom line. News 5’s Tessa DiTirro sat down with the owner of Eddie’s Famous Cheesesteaks who says for the first time in years his business hit a skid. He says slower sales began right when a sidewalk closed sign went up.

Deepfake Scam warning

Deepfake technology is being used to trick people out of thousands of dollars. One local man tells Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank he learned too late. This morning, he’s sharing his story to warn others about a costly scheme.

BBB warns of scam that could be targeting your cell phone

The Better Business Bureau is warning about a scam targeting tap-to-pay and mobile wallets. "Ghost tapping" exploits contactless payment systems to make unauthorized transactions without needing physical access to credit or debit cards. Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank spoke with Shannon Siegferth, President and CEO of the Akron BBB, about how the scam works.

Government shutdown impacts SNAP benefits

As the federal government remains shutdown, thousands of people in Northeast Ohio are at risk of losing their SNAP benefits next month. But the Greater Cleveland Food Bank says they’re ready to help. The food bank has over a thousand community partners for food pantries, hot meal sites and programs for seniors and kids. Later this morning, Cuyahoga County officials will be holding a news conference to address the concerns over SNAP benefits.

Cleveland asks to begin process of closing Burke Lakefront Airport

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne say it's time to close Burke Lakefront Airport - and they're asking Congress for help. On Wednesday, they took the first formal step toward a possible shutdown by writing to U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Republican Sens. Bernie Moreno and Jon Husted and Democratic Rep. Shontel Brown. The local officials want the Trump administration's support and an act of Congress to speed up a tricky and uncertain process.

Akron to share details tonight on Innerbelt master plan

After many months of planning, the City of Akron is ready to share its plan to reimagine the Innerbelt. They’re celebrating by inviting the community to an open house and launch party tonight. City leaders and members of the design team will be on hand to talk about their strategy and how it will impact residents. The presentation starts at 6 p.m.

