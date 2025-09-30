MORNING DIGEST: Playoff baseball is in full swing today

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Tuesday, September 30 and here is what you need to know.

Playoff baseball officially starts today for the Guardians

Playoff baseball is officially here, and the guardians are set to host the Detroit Tigers at 1:08 p.m. at Progressive field. The Guardians will host all three playoff games right here in the Land. This comes after an incredible month of September when the Guardians erased a double digit deficit to win the AL Central division. News 5 reporter, Mike Holden will be live at progressive field this morning to share what fans can expect once they get to the ballpark.

Parking restrictions for Guardians game

If you plan on attending there are some parking restrictions that you should know about. Parking restrictions will go into effect from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. today, tomorrow and Thursday (if necessary).

Parking will be restricted on:



East 9th Street – From Euclid Avenue to Carnegie Avenue

Huron Avenue – From Ontario Street to Prospect Avenue

Prospect Avenue – From East 9th Street to Ontario Street

East 4th Street – From Huron Avenue to Prospect Avenue

How a government shutdown will affect social security payments

If the government shuts down, social security payments to senior citizens and other Americans will continue. In the event of a shutdown—the Social Security administration will continue to handle new applications, appeals and certain services.

New driver license requirements

There are some new changes that will affect how some drivers get their license. Drivers under the age of 21 are now required to take a full driver's education course. News 5 transportation reporter, Caitlin hunt will be live this morning to explain how this law differs from the previous driving law.

Your forecast

It's a GORGEOUS day for PLAYOFF BASEBALL! Super sunny, low humidity and comfortably warm temps... we'll drop a few degrees tomorrow but I'm not tracking rain for AT LEAST a week! Let's go Guardians!

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impacts

The I-271 northbound exit ramp to Cedar Rd. is now closed until October 13th for drainage repairs and safety improvements.

Beginning tomorrow, the City of Parma will close West 54th Street from Brookpark Road to West Ridgewood Drive for water infrastructure improvements. The area should reopen on October 30th.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to the weather or crashes from the weather.