MORNING DIGEST: Police investigating deadly shooting at Cleveland RTA station

It's Monday, Dec. 15, and here is what you need to know.

Police investigate fatal shooting at west side RTA station

Cleveland police are investigating a homicide this morning after a man was shot and killed at the Puritas RTA station on the city's west side. This is the second homicide at an RTA station in less than a week. News 5's Maya Lockett will be live this morning at the Puritas RTA station with the latest on the investigation.

Famed director and his wife found stabbed to death

Famed Director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer, were found dead in their Los Angeles home on Sunday, according to a statement from their family. "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time," the Reiner family said. Officials said during a press conference Sunday night that they have not identified a suspect and nobody is currently in custody. Reiner - a famed director, producer and actor - is known for massive Hollywood hits, including "The Princess Bride," "When Harry Met Sally," "Stand By Me," "A Few Good Men" and many more.

Person of interest released in Brown University shooting

A person of interest detained after a Brown University shooting that killed two students and injured nine has been released after law enforcement authorities determined there was no basis to keep the individual in custody. The disclosure, made at a hastily convened Sunday night news conference, represents a dramatic setback in an investigation into killings that set off hours of chaos on the Ivy League campus and unravels progress that authorities thought they had made earlier in the day when they detained a man at a Rhode Island hotel in connection with the attack. The release of the lone person of interest leaves law enforcement without any known suspect.

CMSD staff members call on district leadership for a change to stop car break-ins

There have been over a dozen cars broken into at schools across the Cleveland Metropolitan School District. Now, the staff has turned to leadership for how they plan to improve security measures. The district's dispatch center has started random CCTV monitoring across all buildings, but staff members say that is not enough. We look at what else they would like done to prevent future break-ins.

Pressure mounts on Metro RTA, Union as federal lawmaker urges deal

Negotiations have been ongoing for more than 17 months between the Metro RTA and Transport Workers Union Local 1. U.S. Rep. Emilia Sykes sent both organizations a letter urging them to come to an agreement to prevent any further delays that could threaten access to riders. News 5's Mike Holden has a look at what the next steps will look like.

News 5 will be tracking morning road conditions

Frigid temperatures are expected to last all day, with a chance of some rain. This means the roads may still be slick this morning. We will have a live look at road conditions all morning long to help you prepare for your morning commute.

