MORNING DIGEST: Prepare for a messy Thanksgiving commute

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Thursday, Nov. 27, and here is what you need to know.

Lake Effect snow arrives

Caitlin Hunt is live in our storm tracker to see which areas are experiencing the worst weather.

St. Augustine prepares to give away thousands of meals

Mike Holden is out at the church this morning to see how Northeast Ohioians are feeding the need.

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

Good Morning Cleveland at 6

Your forecast

Lake effect snow warnings, wind advisories, winter weather advisories all in effect for different parts of NE OH. Make sure you're prepped for all of it. The Power of 5 Meteorologists are tracking heavy bands of snow in addition to frigid temps.

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.