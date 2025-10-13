MORNING DIGEST: Release of Israeli hostages from Gaza has begun

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Monday, October 13th and here is what you need to know.

Hostage release begins as part of ceasefire deal

We are following breaking news. U.S. President Donald just arrived in Israel, where he's expected to address the Israeli parliament, as the first steps of the U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas continue to come into effect. The first seven of the final remaining hostages taken by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, were returned to Israel on Monday as part of a prisoner exchange, Israeli officials said. Some Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where Israel has for two years waged a brutal and systematic war against Hamas, are returning home and beginning to reckon with the destruction caused by the conflict. A previous ceasefire agreement that came into effect in January lasted about two months.

Mentor considering lifting short term rental ban

Mentor City Council is considering ending the city’s short-term rental ban by replacing it with a permit system that caps the number of rentals allowed and sets new operating standards. Under the proposed changes, which council is expected to vote on later this month, property owners would need to obtain a city-issued permit to rent out homes for fewer than 30 days. Permits would be issued annually and tied to specific addresses, with applications reviewed in the order they are received until a citywide cap of 32 is reached. The proposed regulations are scheduled for a third reading and possible vote Oct. 21.

Local grandmother creates gun violence awareness organization

Gun violence is the leading cause of death among children. A Lorain County grandmother is on a mission to keep other families from going through that pain. Back in 2009, a relative accidentally shot and killed 8-year-old Najia. This morning, News 5 anchor Tiffany Tarpley shows us how her grandmother Rhonda Washington has been working for years to make sure the little girl’s sweet legacy lives on to help others. She created a foundation that is reaching children in schools and elsewhere to discuss gun safety and so much more. They have also handed out free gun locks.

Massillon considering adding another roundabout to ease traffic flowing

Right now, the city of Massillon is looking at three possible ideas to help ease traffic flow on State Route 21 at Lake Ave. NE and First St. NE at Lake Ave.One idea would be to construct a roundabout.Another option is to build a U-turn lane along Route 21 at Lake Avenue. A third option is to widen portions of Route 21, Lake Avenue and First Street, including traffic signal improvements. Summer 2027 is the soonest any road upgrades will start.

