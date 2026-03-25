MORNING DIGEST: Rising gas prices take toll on Uber drivers

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Wednesday, March 25, and here is what you need to know.

Rising gas prices taking toll on rideshare drivers

If you're sick and tired of the surging gas prices, you’re not alone. AAA reports the national average has just reached shy of $4 a gallon in Ohio. It's putting serious strain on ALL drivers. But those working as rideshare drivers are really feeling it. The ride share drivers camp out in this Brookpark Road lot—waiting for travelers who need a ride from the Airport—maybe from a work or spring break trip. Instead of constantly driving around the area searching for customers, they watch the call for rides roll in and then rush to Hopkins for pickups. With gas so expensive, many rideshare drivers consolidate their routes and preplan them each day. They only intentionally pick up and drop off at the airport, sticking to a route that doesn't go more than 15 minutes outside of downtown.

Brewing companies push back on DeWine’s veto impacting THC beverage sales

Some of Ohio’s largest craft breweries continue to fight for the right to make and sell beverages with hemp-derived THC despite those products becoming outlawed in the state as of last Friday. An effort to gather enough signatures to place a referendum on the ballot to challenge the governor’s line-item veto came up short and was abandoned on March 19. But a group of 11 craft brewing companies is not giving up and has now launched a new digital campaign and website. They are asking Ohioans to urge their local lawmakers to bring a vote to the floor of the General Assembly and override the governor’s veto that shut off the THC spigot.

3 teens shot in Cleveland

Three teenagers are in the hospital this morning after a shooting in Cleveland's Clark-Fulton neighborhood yesterday afternoon. Police tell us two 15-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy were shot around 4 p.m. Tuesday on West 46th Street near Clark Avenue. Cleveland EMS tells us one is in critical condition this morning, and the other two are in serious condition.

Cleveland changing public parking price

The City of Cleveland says it's heard a lot of feedback over these last three months on its new parking system. Soon, you'll find that it won't cost as much to park in certain parts of downtown Cleveland. The city says it's updating zones in the downtown Cleveland area with dynamic, responsive rates, which means certain spots in no longer have a four-hour parking cap. You simply have to pay the $1.50 base rate for every hour you spend in a spot.

New dynamic, responsive parking rates in effect for some areas of Downtown Cleveland

ODOT postpones second day of construction work on I-90

Yesterday, traffic was reduced to one lane between Wooster Road and West 117th Street for pavement repairs, causing some long back-ups and delays. More work was scheduled for today. However, ODOT now says that work has been postponed. ODOT did not say when work will resume.

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