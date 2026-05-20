Morning Digest: Rising prices continue to impact local grocery stores

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Wednesday, May 20th, and here is what you need to know.

Rising prices continue to impact local grocery stores

DeVitis Market, a fourth-generation family business, has operated in the same location in Akron since 1960 and continues to navigate rising costs and supply challenges. Owner Nick DeVitis said the cost of goods has gone up continuously over the last several years, but his team is used to making adjustments on the fly. Inflation has sometimes made it hard to get imported Italian cheeses, but DeVitis said they always manage to get the products they need. He credits his long history in business for helping him secure those hard-to-find items and says he will keep relying on those vendor connections to keep his shelves stocked.

Local garden centers hit with rising fuel costs and tariff uncertainty

It is busy season for local garden centers, and Pandy's Garden Center in Elyria has a bit of an advantage — they grow a lot of their own products. But rising fuel costs have not gone unnoticed. The garden center has added a $7.95 surcharge for deliveries. J.R. Pandy, vice president of Pandy's Garden Center, said the unpredictability of tariffs and elevated freight costs are among the biggest economic pressures the business is facing right now. Pandy said their prices have gone up a little, but not as dramatically as customers might expect. To offset costs, Pandy's Garden Center is shopping local more often, using their own trucks to pick up items and avoid excessive fees, and purchasing items early for next season.

Oil change prices are rising fast

Motor oil supplies are tightening across the country, and drivers who need an oil change may want to get one sooner rather than later — before prices climb even higher. According to the trade journal The Drive, at least 2 automakers have sent bulletins to dealers about tight supplies of motor oil due to the Strait of Hormuz blockade. One of them — Nissan — said it is "closely monitoring current oil supply constraints in coordination with our supplier partners."

Cleveland working to boost recycling participation

Cleveland leaders are working with consultants to improve participation in the city's recycling program after data shows most residents are not using it. Of the roughly 175,000 blue recycling bins across the city, only about 70,000 households actively participate. Crews only collect recyclables from residents who officially enroll, which requires a blue bin and a recycling sticker. The city suspended recycling in 2020 because most material was contaminated with trash. The program returned as an opt-in system in 2022, and contamination rates have since dropped to about 14%. Every ton of material kept out of the landfill saves Cleveland at least $20. Residents can recycle paper, cardboard, glass, metal cans, and plastic bottles. Electronics and greasy pizza boxes should be kept out of the bin. To enroll, residents can visit CLErecycles online or call 311.

Cavs blow 22-point 4th quarter lead in loss to Knicks

The New York Knicks pulled off one of the greatest playoff comebacks in NBA history Tuesday night, beating the Cavaliers 115-104 in overtime in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Knicks trailed by 22 points in the fourth quarter before staging a massive rally. Jalen Brunson tied the score with just 19 seconds left in regulation to force overtime. New York then opened overtime with a 9-0 run to beat the Cavs. Game 2 is set for Thursday night.

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