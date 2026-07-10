Morning Digest: A final farewell to Sergeant Scott Ries

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Friday, July 10, and here is what you need to know.

Rittman community bids farewell to Sergeant Scott Ries

The Rittman community is saying goodbye to Sergeant Scott Ries, a fallen Rittman Police officer, with a funeral service beginning at 1 p.m. today at Northside Church in Wadsworth. Following the funeral, a procession will travel to Rittman Cemetery, passing the police station along the way. The route will head south on State Route 94, west on U.S. 76, south on State Route 57 to Rittman Road, and slow as it passes the police department on Ohio Avenue. The procession will then take Metzger Road to Sunset Drive before ending on DeCourcey Street. Officials are limiting the gravesite service to family and local law enforcement. Ries served in law enforcement for nearly three decades. He joined the Wayne County Sheriff's Office in 1996, then moved to the Rittman Police Department in 2015. Ries leaves behind his wife of 29 years and their two daughters. Friends say they will remember him for the way he lived and want the community to never forget his decades of service.

Cleveland crisis nursery struck by gunfire twice over holiday weekend

Gunfire struck a Cleveland crisis nursery on two separate occasions within two days over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, leaving staff and families shaken and demanding action. Providence House's East Campus, located near East 118th Street and Buckeye Road on Cleveland's East Side, was hit during what staff describe as an out-of-control street takeover. Large crowds gathered nearby, gunfire erupted, and people ran for cover — some climbing the nursery's security fences and gates to flee. At any given time, upwards of 20 children are staying at the facility. No one was injured. Staff immediately rushed to ensure the sleeping babies and children were safe, unharmed, and distracted from the violence outside.

Canton man accused of stabbing girlfriend 15 times due in court

A Canton man accused of stabbing his girlfriend 15 times is due in court Friday morning. Julius Edwards faces several charges, including attempted murder. Investigators say he stabbed his girlfriend 15 times on Tuesday. Video shows Edwards driving across a golf course to escape officers. The multi-county pursuit ended when he crashed into a police cruiser in Stow. Officers arrested Edwards after he tried to run away. Edwards is scheduled to appear in Canton Municipal Court at 8:30 a.m.

Ohio to receive $198,262 and 3.2 million eggs in egg price manipulation settlement

Eggs have been one of the most visible symbols of grocery inflation, with families across Northeast Ohio watching prices rise, fall and rise again over the last several years. For months, shoppers were told the higher prices were tied to bird flu, supply issues and inflation. Now, federal investigators say there was another factor behind the scenes. The Justice Department and 17 state attorneys general, including Ohio, accused three major egg producers of manipulating part of a national pricing system used by grocery stores, restaurants and other buyers to help determine egg prices. The companies are not admitting wrongdoing, but they have agreed to a settlement that includes $3.3 million and about 53 million donated eggs nationwide. The Ohio Attorney General’s Office told News 5 that Ohio will receive $198,262 from the settlement. That money will go into the Attorney General Antitrust Fund and be used for other antitrust cases.

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