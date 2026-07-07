MORNING DIGEST: Rittman community gathers to honor victims of Fourth of July tragedy

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Tuesday, July 7, and here is what you need to know.

Rittman community gathers to honor victims of Fourth of July tragedy

The Rittman community came together to show their support for the victims who lost their lives in a Fourth of July tragedy. Last night, hundreds of people gathered to honor them. This morning, our Mike Holden will be live to discuss how this loss has impacted the community and the details surrounding the incident.

U.S. Marshals offer reward for homicide suspect Lezleon Evans

U.S. Marshals are looking for a 20-year-old man named Lezleon Evans. According to Columbus Police, he is wanted in connection with a homicide investigation. He has been on the run since December, according to investigators. Police believe he was staying at a Strongsville hotel on Route 82. U.S Marshals are offering a reward for any information that could lead to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call their tip line at 1-866-4-WANTED.

Cleveland City Council to reconsider future of Flock cameras

Today, Cleveland City Council will be holding another meeting to determine the future of Flock cameras in the city. Last month, the committee voted against renewing the city's contract with Flock. However, Council President Blaine Griffin sent a letter to the committee for a second hearing. The city's contract with Flock expired at the end of June, but the cameras are still active until July 15.

Greater Cleveland RTA board to vote on proposed sales tax increase

The Greater Cleveland RTA board is expected to vote on whether to ask voters for a sales tax increase. The plan would raise the Cuyahoga County sales tax by a quarter or a half of a percent. If the board approves the plan, it will be added to the budget.

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