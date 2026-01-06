MORNING DIGEST: Riverside school board moves to reinstate suspended superintendent

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Tuesday, Jan.6, and here is what you need to know.

Riverside school board pushing to bring back superintendent

The Riverside Local School District is holding a special meeting this morning where they are expected to discuss the employment of superintendent Dr. Christopher Rateno. The meeting comes just a few days after the new school board started the process of reinstating their superintendent. News 5's Mike Holden will be live this morning at Riverside High School with the latest developments.

Ohio Supreme Court to hear arguments in 2020 Akron murder case

Today, the Ohio Supreme Court is set to hear arguments to determine the fate of a woman in a brutal Akron murder case from back in 2020. In 2023, Sydney Powell was convicted of stabbing her mother to death, but in 2024, an appeals court overturned that conviction. The question before Ohio's highest court is whether a Summit County Common Pleas Court judge should have allowed Powell to present rebuttal mental health expert testimony during her trial. The court will hear oral arguments for at least the next three days. If the justices rule in favor of prosecutors, Powell's conviction would be upheld. If they rule with Powell, she could face a second trial.

Man accused of vandalizing JD Vance’s Cincinnati home due in court today

The man accused of vandalizing JD Vance's Cincinnati home will be in court today. 26-year-old William Defoor was arrested Monday morning after he was accused of breaking windows at Vance's home and trying to get inside. Court documents show Defoor has a history of mental illness.

Federal judge dismisses Play Bar and Grill lawsuit against the city of Cleveland after post-shooting shutdown

A federal judge has dismissed a case filed against the city of Cleveland by Play Bar and Grill. The judge found the bar failed to state a valid claim that its constitutional rights were violated when the city shut it down after a shooting this past September.

Cleveland Browns continue to search for a new head coach after firing Kevin Stefanski

This morning, the Cleveland Browns are still looking for a new head coach one day after firing Kevin Stefanski. Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam says general manager Andrew Berry will lead the search. Haslam added that the fans deserve better.

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

Good Morning Cleveland at 5

Your forecast

Warmer today but also wetter. We're tracking scattered light rain showers arriving midday and lingering into the evening. Grab the rain gear but leave some of the thicker layers at home, you won't need them. We're in the upper 40s today.

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact

A portion of Bainbridge Road in Solon is still closed following a water main break. The area just east of Harper Road closed early Monday morning as crews started to make repairs.

West 210th Street in Fairview Park will remain closed as crews do water line repairs. Crews will close the area between Center Ridge Road and Lorain Road from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Detour signs will be posted.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.