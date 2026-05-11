MORNING DIGEST: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame looks to elevate visitor experience with new expansion project

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Monday, May 11, and here is what you need to know.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame looks to elevate visitor experience with new expansion project

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is working to give visitors a new experience. Currently, there is a major expansion project underway. News 5 reporter, Mike Holden, will be live this morning to give us more details on what's being built, and when we can expect it to be completed.

Holy Name High School teacher placed on administrative leave

Holy Name High School is conducting an internal investigation into one of its teacher after the teacher demonstrated "poor judgement" during class. The teacher is on administrative leave, and the principal says all student concerns are taking seriously.

Ohio State Highway Patrol deploys new tactics to reduce work zone crashes

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, there were more than 4,400 crashes occurred in work zones across the state in 2025. This year, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is trying new tactics to bring those numbers down and make our highways safer. Transportation repoter, Caitlin Hunt, will be live this morning to explain how this new enforcement tool works.

Cavaliers take on Pistons in game 4 at rocket arena

Tonight, the Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to tie up the series before heading back to Detroit. The Cavs defeated the Pistons on Saturday 116 to 109. Donovan Mitchell had 35 points and 10 rebounds. James Harden scored 7 straight points late in the fourth quarter to give the Cavs the win. Tip-off is at 8:00 p.m

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