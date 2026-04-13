Morning Digest: RTA to hold hearing tonight on proposed service cuts

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Monday, April 13, and here is what you need to know.

RTA holding hearing tonight on proposed service cuts

The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority is holding three public hearings this week on its plan to cut service to save $2.5 million. Under the plan, four bus lines would run less frequently: the 78 and 86 on weekdays and the 3 and 10 on weekends. RTA would discontinue the downtown B-Line trolley. The Waterfront line that runs from Tower City to the Cleveland Municipal Lot along the lakefront also wouldn’t return to regular weekend service when construction at Tower City ends. Instead, it would continue running only during special events. RTA will hold three hearings on the cuts at its West Sixth Street headquarters. They will take place on Monday, April 13, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 15, from noon to 1:30 p.m. and Thursday, April 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

U.S. to Blockade Ships From Iranian Ports

Oil prices are on the rise again as the U.S. Navy prepares to impose a blockade at 10 a.m. in the critical Strait of Hormuz - after weekend peace talks between the U.S. and Iran failed to reach a deal. Vice President JD Vance, emerging from 21 hours of talks, said Iran would not commit to giving up its nuclear program. Iran's foreign minister claims that "Iran engaged in good faith, but encountered shifting goalposts and blockade." President Donald Trump says the blockade in the Strait will begin this morning and warned Iran not to engage with U.S. ships or be "blown to hell." The blockade is expected to put more pressure on the U.S. economy.

East 14th Street ramp to I-77 south will close today

The Ohio Department of Transportation will close the East 14th Street ramp to I-77 south today for almost two years. This is the first major closure for the Interstate 77 Bridge Replacement Project. The $25.2 million project will replace several bridges along the interstate. Those bridges include the I-77 bridge over Woodland Avenue, East 22nd Street, and East 14th Street. The entire project is expected to be completed in 2028. The ramp along East 14th Street is slated to reopen in October 2028.

Crews to begin repairing potholes in Cleveland today

If you are a Cleveland resident, do not be alarmed if you see a caravan of Public Works Vehicles come through your street. Starting today, crews from the City of Cleveland will be out making repairs. Crews will continue pothole patching until about May 31. Residents can call the 3-1-1 system to report a pesky pothole on their street. The city is really encouraging people to do that because, if reports aren't made, they don't know where to go to fill potholes.

Cavs to take on Toronto in first round of the NBA Playoffs

The Cleveland Cavaliers start their quest for an NBA title this weekend. The Cavs will play the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the playoffs. The Cavs finished the season with a 52-30 record and the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference. Game 1 between the Cavs and Raptors will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Rocket Arena.

Smx Championship Series returns to Cleveland this weekend

Crews will begin transforming Huntington Bank Field from a football field to a world-class dirt track as the Monster Energy SMX championship series returns to the North Coast. To do so, organizers say they'll need to bring in 500 truckloads, or 26 million pounds, of dirt. The event is expected to have an economic impact of $18 million, drawing upwards of 45,000 people, with more than 60% coming from out of town.

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Good Morning Cleveland at 5

Your forecast

Dodging morning rain showers and a few rumbles through midday. Much drier, warmer, and windier this afternoon with highs near 80 degrees and gusts as high as 30mph.

Cleveland weather

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impacts

The I-271 southbound express lanes between State Route 306 and Highland Road will close at 7:30 p.m. Crews will reopen the express lanes tomorrow at noon. The local lanes will remain open.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.