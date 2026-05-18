MORNING DIGEST: Schools and colleges attempting to ban e-bikes and scooters

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Monday, May 18, and here is what you need to know.

Schools and colleges attempting to ban e-bikes and scooters

There has been a sharp rise in bike and scooter injures, and many of them involve children. There has been a huge debate throughout the country surrounding safety. This morning, Mike Brookbank will be showing us how schools colleges and cities are moving to ban the popular devices.

Cavs win Game 7.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have officially punched their ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals. On Sunday night, the Cavs beat the Detroit Pistons 125 to 94 at Little Caesar's Arena. Donovan Mitchell lead the team in scoring with 26 points. Evan Mobley had a double double with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Jarrett Allen had 23 points and 7 rebounds. This will be the team's first trip to the Eastern Conference Finals since 2018.

Browns legend Bernie Kosar marks 6 months since life-saving liver transplant

It's been six months since Browns legend, Bernie Kosar received his life-saving liver transplant. News 5's John Kosich has been covering Bernie's health journey for several years now. This morning, he will update us on the former quarterback's condition.

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The Advocates With Sonia Baghdady

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