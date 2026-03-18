Morning Digest: Search underway for meteorites

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Wednesday, March 18th, and here is what you need to know.

Search underway for Meteor Debris

Meteorite hunters are expected to descend on Medina County in hopes of finding a little piece of space. Experts say the stretch between Wadsworth and Medina is the stretch – going from north to south – where fragments from that asteroid that entered Earth’s atmosphere ended up. NASA says that loud boom you heard – or that streak captured across the sky – was a small asteroid – nearly 6 feet in diameter, weighing about 7 tons. It traveled at around 45 thousand miles per hour – before breaking up and landing across parts of Medina County.

Profiting from record gold prices

We've been talking a lot about the cost of a barrel of oil as the conflict in the Middle East continues. But there's another commodity also surging in price. And it could help ease the sting of filling your gas tank, paying those rising utility bills or buying groceries. We are talking about the soaring value of gold. Right now, an ounce of gold is worth more than $5,000. Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank visited Ohio Estates and Jewelry in Parma. They say their phones keep ringing and they have never seen this many customers.

Shooters restaurant and bar to reopen today

Shooters, a riverfront mainstay, is set to reopen today after a multimillion-dollar makeover. A partnership between TurnDev, a local real estate developer, and investors including Colson Baker, the singer and performer known as MGK or Machine Gun Kelly, bought the business and took over the Shooters lease in 2024. The restaurant closed for renovations that year. The new owners said they took on the project to "celebrate the water, the grit, the joy, the legacy of this place and our city. We grew up here and believe Shooters is for everyone. Families during the day, boaters in the afternoon, concert crowds at night." Shooters will initially be open only in the afternoons and evenings, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, and from 4 pm. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Mega site rezoning rejected

A controversial development project in rural Lorain County is on hold after New Russia Township trustees voted against a zoning change that would have opened up more than 600 acres of farmland. The trustees backed a 4-1 vote last month by the township’s planning committee against changing the farmland’s zoning from agricultural to industrial park, which would have allowed for light manufacturing projects.

Automated freight trucks are now on Ohio roads

Three new automated trucks are on Ohio's roads as part of a years-long effort by the Ohio and Indiana Departments of Transportation to bring truck automation technology to the two states. The trucks, which will deliver shipments for Nussbaum Transportations. They are equipped with safety features similar to those in passenger vehicles, like lane assists and automatic emergency braking and several automated features.

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Traffic impact

The I-77 north exit ramp to Pershing Avenue is closed this week for construction. It should reopen Monday, March 23rd. Drivers will be asked to take Broadway Avenue as a detour.

The exit ramp to SR-528 from I-90 westbound is also closed this week. Work should be completed on Friday. The detour is Vrooman Road to I-90 east to State Route 528.

Nightly lane closures along SOM Center Road between U.S. 20 and State Route 2 begin this week and will last through Friday, March 27th. Crews will be working in the area between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.